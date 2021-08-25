Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Banks County, GA

'A tradition of winning': The history behind Commerce football's milestone victory

Athens Banner-Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommerce’s 10-0 season-opening victory last Friday over Banks County had all kinds of historical implications. The win was the first in the tenure of new coach Mark Hollars, who came to Commerce after five seasons at North Cobb Christian. The evening also featured the football debut of place-kicker Ivy Tolbert, a soccer standout who kicked an extra point and a 27-yard field goal, the first female football player to put points on the board at Tiger Field at Ray Lamb Stadium.

www.onlineathens.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Banks County, GA
City
Jefferson, GA
City
Commerce, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Basketball
Local
Georgia Football
City
Blairsville, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Football History#Baseball#High School Football#American Football#Commerce High School#Banner Herald Terrific#First Commerce#Division#Commerce Tigers#Rec Football And Commerce#Brotherhood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
EducationPosted by
CNN

Fauci: School Covid-19 vaccine mandates are a 'good idea'

(CNN) — Mandating Covid-19 vaccines for children to attend school in person is a "good idea" due to a strong benefit-risk ratio, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. "I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."
GolfPosted by
The Associated Press

Patrick Cantlay delivers clutch putting for signature win

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — No one ever questioned that Patrick Cantlay had the chops to be among golf’s elite. What he might have lacked in number of PGA Tour victories, he made for it with the way he won or the field he beat. His victory Sunday in the BMW Championship — the fifth of his career and his PGA Tour-leading third of the season — was a little of each.

Comments / 0

Community Policy