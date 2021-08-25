'A tradition of winning': The history behind Commerce football's milestone victory
Commerce’s 10-0 season-opening victory last Friday over Banks County had all kinds of historical implications. The win was the first in the tenure of new coach Mark Hollars, who came to Commerce after five seasons at North Cobb Christian. The evening also featured the football debut of place-kicker Ivy Tolbert, a soccer standout who kicked an extra point and a 27-yard field goal, the first female football player to put points on the board at Tiger Field at Ray Lamb Stadium.www.onlineathens.com
