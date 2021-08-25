Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lyford, TX

Lyford Mayor Rick Salinas issues mask mandate that includes schools

raymondville-chronicle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, Lyford Mayor Rick Salinas issued a local mask mandate that he said applies to all businesses, gathering places and government buildings, including the Lyford school district. Salinas, who is also emergency management director for the city, issued an executive order that includes a Declaration of Local Disaster for Public Health Emergency, stating he is acting under authority of […]

www.raymondville-chronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Lyford, TX
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
CelebritiesABC News

Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES -- Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” has died. He was 91. Asner's representative...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
GolfPosted by
The Associated Press

Patrick Cantlay delivers clutch putting for signature win

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — No one ever questioned that Patrick Cantlay had the chops to be among golf’s elite. What he might have lacked in number of PGA Tour victories, he made for it with the way he won or the field he beat. His victory Sunday in the BMW Championship — the fifth of his career and his PGA Tour-leading third of the season — was a little of each.

Comments / 0

Community Policy