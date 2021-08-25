Cancel
Harlingen, TX

Local coalition encourages everyone to “Stomp Out Tobacco” with 5K run

By chroniclenews@msn.com
raymondville-chronicle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARLINGEN - The Tobacco Prevention and Control Coalition covering Cameron and Willacy counties, in collaboration with Foot Works Harlingen, organized the first annual “Stomp Out Tobacco” 5K on Saturday, August 14th at the Harlingen Sports Park. The event aimed to raise awareness of the dangers of tobacco use, including e-cigs and vapes, and to engage the community in showing their […]

www.raymondville-chronicle.com

