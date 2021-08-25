Cancel
Willacy County, TX

Local schools either requiring or “strongly recommending” face masks to fight virus

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal school districts in Willacy County have received confusing direction from Austin on whether they can require, or just suggest, students wear face masks to prevent spread of coronavirus. Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order forbidding schools from issuing mask mandates, but his order touched off multiple court battles. Then, as the governor himself tested positive for the virus […]

