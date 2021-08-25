Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Pay for your kid’s college? 3 times to think twice

By CECILIA CLARK of NerdWallet
Times Daily
 4 days ago

The debate over student loan debt often neglects a significant group: parents. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Think Twice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
EducationSlate

I Want to Pay for My Kids’ College, but I Also Want to Retire

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. I am in my mid-40s. As a bit of a later starter, I have three young children, the eldest of whom should enter college when I am 61, and the youngest who would presumably finish when I am 68. What I am trying to decide is how to balance the competing interests of my and my wife’s retirement versus paying for college for my children. As the primary earner in my family, my retirement date will have a major impact on how much we can contribute to our children’s education: something along the lines of in-state tuition if I were to retire at 61, and full rides at most private schools if I wait until the youngest is finished. I am struggling to come up with an ethical framework that helps me judge when enough is enough, and that I can move on and enjoy a few years of good health before the inevitable decline that will set in during my seventies.
Collegesthewoodyshow.com

College Tells Unvaccinated Students They Will Have To Pay A $750 Fee

West Virginia Wesleyan College told students that if they are not vaccinated against COVID-19, they will be charged an additional $750 fee. The school said that the money will be used to cover expenses related to health and safety programs relating to the coronavirus pandemic. "The fee is going to...
Collegesmarketplace.org

Letting students work and learn during a unique college gap year

For decades, thousands of students have postponed the start of a college education to experience a “gap year,” typically a period of travel, volunteering or working to save money for tuition. The COVID-19 pandemic forced many students to re-evaluate their college plans. About 120,000 more high school graduates opted to...
Educationwilliamsonherald.com

Forward Thinking: It’s back-to-school time for older adults too

It’s back to school but who says it’s just for kids. If you are a lifelong learner, want to learn a new skill (or improve a rusty one) or simply want to get out of the house and back into the real world (if COVID-19 and its variants don’t shut us down again), opportunities specifically designed for adults are readily available. 
KidsABC 4

Improving quality time with your kids

Alisa Van Langeveld came by our studio today to give us tips on how to improve the quality of time spent with your children. Langeveld is a child development and parent expert, who’s also an adjunct professor in Family Studies at the University of Utah. She’s a mom of 4 so she has many tips and tricks up her sleeve.
Collegeskslnewsradio.com

Forgiveness of some loans barely touches how much student debt we owe

The US Department of Education canceled around $8.7 billion in student debt this year. But that is just a drop in the bucket. The Cache Valley Daily reports overall college loan debt reached more than $1.5 trillion in 2020. That’s from the US Census Bureau. Graduates in Utah hold the...
CollegesPosted by
The Independent

Florida university forgives millions in student debt: ‘Go out and make a difference’

A university in Florida has become the latest to forgive student debt for the academic year 2020 to 2021.Florida A&M University, a historically Black college in Tallahassee, used the the graduation ceremony to share the news that they were covering everyone’s yearly fees, totalling an estimated cost of $16 million."This is an indication of our commitment to student success and our hope that your time on the ‘Hill’ has been transformative as you take on the challenges of the day, go out and make a difference," Larry Robinson, the president of the university said in a statement. The money...
EducationKansas City Star

It’s no secret the college experience is pricey. Here’s how smart students save money

Earlier this summer, I shared some tips and tricks to decking out your college dorm room without breaking the bank. With the school year quickly approaching, and students heading back to their college towns, I’m sharing a few basic tips for college students trying to save money. College is very expensive, an obvious fact to most. From registering for classes, to textbooks, to meal plans, to social activities — it all adds up. Follow these tips to save money everywhere possible at school this semester.
AdvocacyMic

Donors that pay off student loans, freeing you from Sallie Mae's death grip

For many of us, student loan debt can feel like a bit of a roller coaster. Yay! Graduation. Yikes! Drowning in student loan debt. Yay! There’s growing political support for student loan cancellation. Yikes! Not for all borrowers and all amounts. Trying to figure out how to repay your student loans in this atmosphere can be emotionally exhausting, regardless of how universal the concept of borrowing for education is. A Federal Reserve report from 2021 shows 30% of all adults took out loans to pay for school.
The Ledger

Majority of teachers really are there for the students

Over the past week, thousands of students and teachers returned to classrooms, some for the first time in nearly 18 months. Amidst a great deal of stress, confusion, last-minute changes and a hint of chaos, by and large, school resumed with relatively few complications. The recent surge in COVID-19 cases,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy