Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weston, WV

Helpful Hints for a Healthy Heart

By Kristi Gannon RN, BSN Mon Health SJMH Cardiac Rehab
WVNews
 4 days ago

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. Risk factors such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, smoking, diabetes, obesity and lack of physical activity significantly increase one’s risk of developing heart disease. Although many struggle with these issues, the road to maintaining a healthy heart is doable for everyone committed to making the change. Our Mon Health Heart and Vascular team is nationally recognized for providing minimally invasive treatments and is here to help you on the road to a healthier YOU!

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weston, WV
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Rate#Aerobic Exercise#Jackson Memorial Hospital#Adult Fitness#Cardiac Rehab Department#Primarycare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If Your Legs Feel Like This, Have Your Heart Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, and one of the greatest threats to your health. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart failure is behind one in every four fatalities in the U.S., causing a death every 36 seconds. And while heart attacks may have a reputation for being sudden, random, and unavoidable, that couldn't be further from the truth. Heart attacks are usually the result of chronic heart conditions that build slowly over time, and your chances of having one can be lessened with early health interventions.
Healthspring.org.uk

The Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

The juice reduced blood pressure just three hours after consuming it. Montmorency cherry juice can lower blood pressure by a similar amount to medication, research finds. The study examined the effects of Montmorency tart cherry juice on vascular function in hypertensive men. These participants consumed 60 ml of Montmorency tart...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

During the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past year (it was beaten only by magnesium and Vitamin D). Read on to see if you may be in danger—from this and 3 other supplements—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Had a "Small Heart Attack"

Last week, fans of good TV were shocked by news that Bob Odenkirk had collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul. After several nervous hours, the actor thanked well-wishers and his doctors, saying he had suffered a "small heart attack" and was on the mend. Unfortunately, in the U.S., someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But they aren't always dramatic. In some cases, you may not even realize you had one. These are some sure signs you've had a "small" or "mild" heart attack. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Nutritionspring.org.uk

This Vegetable Lowers Cholesterol And Is Heart-Healthy

As well as lowering cholesterol, this food improves cardiovascular health. Eating soybeans can lower cholesterol, research finds. Soybeans also contain lecithins, isoflavones and fiber, which have cardiovascular benefits. Soy protein has the ability to reduce ‘bad’ (LDL) cholesterol by a small amount. Statistical analysis of 41 studies shows that a...
Diseases & Treatmentswomenworking.com

Thyroid Issues? Signs it could be Hashimoto’s Disease

Hashimoto’s is an autoimmune disease that attacks the thyroid, the small butterfly-shaped gland located at the base of the neck that is responsible for monitoring your metabolism along with a few specific hormones. In the United States alone, 14 million people currently have Hashimoto’s, making it the most common thyroid disorder in the country, according to The American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists.
Food & DrinksPopculture

Hot Dog Fans Receive Bad Health News as Part of New Study

As many of us know, eating hot dogs on a daily basis is not a healthy diet, but a new study from University of Michigan researchers found almost exactly how much of your life that hot dog could cost you. Researchers Olivier Jolliet and Katerina S. Stylianou unveiled their Health Nutritional Index in the latest issue of Nature Food, to show how unhealthy foods could shave off minutes of your life and how healthier choices could add minutes. Their study found that substituting just 10% of the daily caloric intake of beef and processed meats with plant-based foods could add 48 minutes of life per day.
Weight LossThe Mountaineer

3 tips for living with arthritis

Arthritis can make it difficult to perform a variety of tasks, from getting dressed in the morning to washing dishes at night. Here are three ways you can improve your quality of life if you have arthritis. 1. Keep moving. Regular exercise is essential for maintaining joint function and bone...
Diseases & TreatmentsHealthline

Treating Blood Clots in Your Legs

A blood clot is a semisolid clump of blood that forms inside a blood vessel. shows that your legs are the most common place for a blood clot to form. Being immobile for long periods, damage to the lining of your blood vessels, and changes in the chemistry of your blood can contribute to the development of blood clots. Anybody can develop them, but certain people are at an elevated risk.
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Depression, According to Science

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2019 National Health Interview Survey, 4.7 percent of adults over the age of 18 experience regular feelings of depression, with about 1 out of every 6 adults will have depression at some time in their life. While everyone experiences sadness on occasion, how is depression different, who is most likely to get it and what is the number one cause? Read on to learn everything you need to know about depression—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsWebMD

More Evidence Ties Gum Disease With Heart Disease

FRIDAY, Aug. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- New research offers further evidence of a link between gum disease and heart disease. The ongoing Swedish study previously found that gum disease ("periodontitis") was much more common in first-time heart attack patients than in a group of healthy people. In this follow-up...
HealthPosted by
FIRST For Women

Fight Inflammation, Blood Sugar Issues, and Heart Disease with This Powerful Healthy Fat

We know that eating fats benefits our health in more ways than one. There are so many out there to choose from, but oftentimes, we get stuck in the rut of using the same ones over and over again, like olive and coconut oil. As for other healthy fats in the form of plant oils that we should be aware of, there’s the mighty sesame oil. In fact, eating it may help you sidestep inflammation and other chronic health conditions.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Stop Doing This Now or Risk a Heart Attack, Says CDC

You can picture yourself having a heart attack—but why not instead prevent yourself from having one. "Several health conditions, your lifestyle, and your age and family history can increase your risk for heart disease and heart attack," says the CDC. "These are called risk factors. About half of all Americans have at least one of the three key risk factors for heart disease: high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, and smoking. You can lower your chances of having future health problems following a heart attack with these steps"—read on for each one, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
DrinksPosted by
The Independent

Red wine helps lower blood pressure, study reveals

A few glasses of red wine a week can help avoid high blood pressure, according to a new study. Researchers from Queen’s University in Belfast working with Germany’s Kiel University have found a link between lower blood pressure and a higher intake of foods rich in flavonoids, including berries, apples, tea and red wine.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
AHA News

Healthy hearts and brains get their start in childhood

High blood pressure, high cholesterol and other risk factors for poor heart and brain health are problems people typically don't think about until they hit midlife. A growing body of research suggests they should start sooner – decades sooner. "These factors that can be modified through lifestyle choices are already...
Diseases & TreatmentsKWQC

Natural remedies to calm seasonal allergies

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As the golden days of summer begin to fade, thoughts often turn to bringing in the veggie harvest. But if you or someone you know are among the more than 26 million Americans who suffer from seasonal allergies, you may be focused more on pollen counts, the first freeze, and stocking up on tissues and allergy meds than garden bounty.

Comments / 0

Community Policy