Helpful Hints for a Healthy Heart
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. Risk factors such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, smoking, diabetes, obesity and lack of physical activity significantly increase one’s risk of developing heart disease. Although many struggle with these issues, the road to maintaining a healthy heart is doable for everyone committed to making the change. Our Mon Health Heart and Vascular team is nationally recognized for providing minimally invasive treatments and is here to help you on the road to a healthier YOU!www.wvnews.com
