Taser use must change amid mental health and racism fears – police watchdog

Shropshire Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Independent Office for Police Conduct’s five-year review of cases finds examples of ‘missed opportunities’ to avoid using the weapon. Police risk “losing the trust and confidence of the communities they serve” if they do not address serious concerns over the use of Tasers, the policing watchdog has warned. Analysis...

Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
Stillwater, OKPosted by
The News Press

SPD responded to more mental health calls amid pandemic

Over the course of the pandemic, the Stillwater Police Department responded to more mental health calls, more suicide threats and more suicidal attempts than previous years. In 2020 alone, officers responded to 36 mental health calls, 168 suicide threats and three suicides. Compared to the calls in 2019, the mental...
Hillsboro, ORChannel 6000

Man shoots at mental health workers, police in 30-hour standoff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ian Tunger, 55, was arrested and taken to a hospital Saturday after a mental health crisis led to a “lengthy standoff” with authorities in Hillsboro. According to court records, Tunger has lived with schizophrenia for years. Conservatorship court documents revealed that Tunger’s sister worked to become...
KidsTelegraph

Child arrests at record low, as police adopt 'soft justice' for the young

Children are four times less likely to be arrested than a decade ago, new statistics reveal, as police opt for “softer” justice for the young. Police figures, obtained through freedom of information laws, show the number of children arrested has fallen from 245,763 in 2010 to 63,272 last year, a 74 per cent reduction.
Decatur, ALWAAY-TV

Decatur police adding mental health liaison to department

The Decatur Police Department is adding a new member to its department. For the first time the department is looking for a mental health liaison. That person will assist officers who go out to calls and need assistance with people who may be dealing with a mental crisis. The liaison...
Mental Healthnewsitem.com

Mental health online: Police posts of crises may traumatize

The videos are difficult to watch. In one, a man dangles over the edge of an Oklahoma City overpass, his legs swinging in midair as police grab his arms and pull him from the brink. In another, a woman hangs high above the Los Angeles Harbor as a half-dozen officers drag her, head-first, up the side of the bridge. The panicked voices of cops cry out, “We got you, we got you!” just before they pin her to the ground and pull out handcuffs.
Mental HealthShropshire Star

Taser use needs to change to avoid losing public’s trust, watchdog warns

The IOPC report of 101 incidents has made a range of findings, but has been condemned by police groups who say the data too small to be significant. Police risk “losing the trust and confidence of the communities they serve” if they do not address serious concerns over the use of Tasers, the policing watchdog has warned.
Mental HealthPosted by
Vice

How a Mental Health Crisis Ended with a Death in Police Custody

This year marks the tenth anniversary of the fatal shooting of Mark Duggan. Duggan is one of many people to have died or been seriously injured during an interaction with British police, yet no officer in the UK has been convicted of murder following a death in custody since 1969, and only two have been found guilty of manslaughter. In ‘Those Left Behind’, we meet British families from different generations who have lost loved ones to police brutality.
Mental HealthShropshire Star

Police must address Taser concerns after increase of use on children and mentally ill

The policing watchdog is urging forces to address serious concerns over the use of Tasers or risk losing the trust and confidence of the communities they serve. The inappropriate use of such weapons featured prominently in the recent court case of West Mercia officer Benjamin Monk, who was convicted of manslaughter for kicking the retired footballer Dalian Atkinson in the head after an "excessive" 33-second Taser deployment in Telford five years ago.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Black people more likely to be subjected to prolonged Taser use, watchdog finds

Black people were more likely to be subjected to prolonged Taser use compared with white people, according to a report by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).The watchdog also uncovered evidence that some officers made inappropriate comments, including derogatory remarks, during these incidents, in an analysis of 101 investigations involving Tasers between 2015 and 2020.Some 60 per cent of Black people involved in Taser use were subjected to continuous discharges of more than five seconds, compared with 29 per cent of white people. The longest length of continuous use was 67 seconds. Police risk “losing the trust and confidence...
Public SafetyPosted by
Vice

UK Police Are Tasering Children and Disproportionately Tasering Black People

UK police are Tasering under 18-year-olds and disproportionately Tasering Black people, an independent report expressing concern over the use of the weapon has found. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) released a report on Wednesday that raises concerns that the public could lose faith in the police’s use of the weapon if there are no improvements to national guidance, training and scrutiny.
Mental HealthPosted by
The Independent

New training needed for police after children and mentally ill people Tasered, watchdog warns

Police must be trained to use Tasers only when “absolutely necessary”, a watchdog has said after a review found the weapons were being used against children and mentally ill people.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) reviewed around 100 of the most serious cases involving Tasers in England and Wales, including 16 where people died.Inquests found that the use of Taser contributed to four of those deaths and inquiries are ongoing in others, including the killing of former footballer Dalian Atkinson by PC Benjamin Monk.Last year, a coroner who examined the death of 30-year-old father Marc Cole warned that “future...
Law EnforcementComplex

UK Report Finds Police Are More Likely To Taser Black People For Longer

A recent Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) report has found that, compared to other ethnicities, Black people in the UK were more likely to be Tasered for longer. The study also revealed evidence that many police officers used derogatory and inappropriate comments in an analysis of over 100 investigations involving Tasers from 2015 to 2020.
KidsBBC

Why teenagers are mentoring senior Met Police officers

Three teenagers have mentored a trio of the Metropolitan Police's top women officers for six months. The reverse mentoring project aimed to help officers get closer to communities they serve by gaining fresh perspectives on issues including domestic abuse, knife crime and social inequality. The force teamed up with charity...
WorldThe Quietus

Met Police Shared False Illegal Rave Statistics During Lockdown

An investigation by Mixmag has found that the organisation misled the press and public, possibly to justify the use of emergency police powers. The Metropolitan Police falsely reported statistics around the number of illegal raves that took place in London during lockdown, an investigation by journalist Wil Crisp for Mixmag has found.

