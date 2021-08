The UK Foreign Office (FCDO) has lifted its blanket advisory against all non-essential travel to Italy.It withdrew the former warning due to “the current assessment of Covid-19 risks”.The FCDO advice is separate to the Department for Transport’s traffic light system for international travel, which grades countries as red, amber or green depending on the risk of arrivals reimporting coronavirus infections into the UK, particularly virus variants of concern.Instead, the FCDO assesses the risks to the traveller of falling ill while abroad, as well as other threats in terms of security, health and natural disasters.The lifting of the travel advisory means...