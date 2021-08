The 2021 iPhones could be upon us by next month, and at this stage there is still some debate just about the name: “iPhone 12S” or “iPhone 13”. While tipsters can’t agree over the name, it is widely expected the Pro variants of the upcoming new Apple iPhones will have much larger camera modules compared to the previous generation. This was already rumored when iPhone 13 case molds were leaked in July, and these two new images of a potential iPhone 13 Pro may have confirmed that rumor.