The red Apple Watch Series 6 has already seen an array of big discounts, but you don’t always get nice pricing on the more subtle colorways. Amazon and Walmart are both currently offering $75 off the handsome navy-colored watch, as well as the white model, bringing them down to $325. Walmart also has a few more colors available at the same price, and both offer the red at an additional $6 markdown. In addition to a myriad of fun colors, Apple’s latest and greatest wearable also offers built-in sleep tracking, a blood oxygen sensor, and an always-on display. Read our review.