Lakeside Chevrolet Continues Expansion in Warsaw & Beyond

After many, many years of lying in neglect, the compact pickup truck segment in America is on the verge of something of a renaissance in 2021. Hyundai's Santa Cruz aims to introduce buyers who may have grown tired of using SUVs for their active outdoor lifestyles to the virtues of pickup life without sacrificing the easy-driving characteristics of a crossover; Ford's Maverick is coming under the assumption that the people who once wanted compact cars would rather have four doors and a bed than, say, a Focus. The strategies differ, but the result is the same: a new array of small pickups on U.S. roads.