New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley continues to inch toward possibly playing in the regular-season opener versus the Denver Broncos on Sept. 12. According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Barkley participated in live drills during Thursday's joint practice session with the New England Patriots ahead of Sunday's preseason finale between the two clubs. The 24-year-old had not yet taken part in such drills during his recovery from the torn ACL he suffered on Sept. 20 of last year.