Poland halts Afghan airlift over safety fears as US deadline looms

Families walk towards their flight during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan (Sgt Samuel Ruiz/US Marine Corps via AP) (AP)

Poland said it has halted its airlift evacuations from Kabul’s international airport over safety concerns.

It comes as Western nations prepare to end operations helping those fleeing the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan ahead of America’s looming withdrawal.

The decision comes as US President Joe Biden declared the day before that he is sticking to his August 31 deadline for completing the risky airlift from Kabul.

The Taliban, which has wrested back control of the country nearly 20 years after being ousted in a US-led invasion following the 9/11 attacks, has insisted the airlift must end on August 31.

Canadian coalition forces assist during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport (Staff Sgt Victor Mancilla/US Marine Corps via AP) (AP)

Any decision by Mr Biden to stay longer could reignite a war between the group and the approximately 5,800 American troops and other coalition forces who are executing the airlift at Kabul airport.

Marcin Przydacz, a Polish deputy foreign minister, said that a group taken from Kabul and now in Uzbekistan was the last evacuated by Poland.

Another plane is on its way to Warsaw.

He said his nation made its decision after consulting with the US and British officials.

“After a long analysis of reports on the security situation, we cannot risk the lives of our diplomats and of our soldiers any longer,” Mr Przydacz said.

A number of troops will remain briefly to carry out some procedures that include closing the base, he said.

Poland has used more than a dozen planes to bring hundreds of evacuees to Warsaw.

Migrants wait in an area between the borders of Belarus and Poland near the village of Usnarz Gorny, Poland (Michal Kosc/AP) (AP)

Some later travelled on to other countries.

The chaos at the airport has transfixed the world after the Taliban’s blitz across Afghanistan saw it seize control of a nation that received hundreds of billions of dollars in reconstruction aid and security support since the 2001 US-led invasion that followed the September 11 terror attacks.

Afghans poured on to the tarmac last week and some clung to a US military transport plane as it took off, later plunging to their deaths.

At least seven people died that day, and another seven died on Sunday in a panicked stampede.

An Afghan security force member was killed on Monday in a gunfight under unclear circumstances.

Thousands have thronged the airport in the days since, with the Taliban firing into the air in an attempt to control the crowds.

European nations, including American allies Germany and the United Kingdom, had pressed for a longer window to continue evacuations past the deadline next week.

CIA director William Burns even travelled to Kabul on Monday to meet the Taliban’s top political leader.

A Marine greets children during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport (Sgt Samuel Ruiz/US Marine Corps via AP) (AP)

However, Mr Biden has stuck to the deadline, even after an emergency online summit of the Group of Seven nations.

Patricia Lewis, director of the international security programme at the Chatham House international affairs think tank, said the practical deadline for the evacuations to stop was “the next couple of days”.

“You can’t just say, ‘OK, midnight, we’ll stop now, we’ll just pack up gently’,” she said.

“There’s a huge amount of stuff that has to be done, including getting all the people out who are doing the job and all the equipment, all of the stuff that they need to get out, that they don’t want the Taliban to get hold of.”

Ms Lewis added: “All of the allies are highly dependent on the US for military cover, particularly air cover.

“They can’t put their own people at risk, so it really depends on when the US starts packing up.”

