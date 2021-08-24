Cancel
DEAD CHILDREN CROSSES

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe field worker who found the bodies of the two toddlers in northern Baja California, reportedly killed by their father. says he can't sleep at night thinking of the kids, he put up two crosses at the site where he found the dead children.

