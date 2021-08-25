Cancel
Arc target intact for Wonderful Tonight – ‘more than ever’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cYiiG_0bcGxDKE00
Wonderful Tonight and William Buick won the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Wonderful Tonight remains on track for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe after her fourth-placed effort in the Yorkshire Oaks.

The filly was running for the third time this season, having won her previous two on her preferred soft ground – in the Group Two Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot and then the Lillie Langtry at Goodwood.

Her Group One double in the Fillies & Mares Stakes on Champions Day at Ascot and the Prix de Royallieu at ParisLongchamp last season demonstrated her liking for cut in the ground – but York’s turf last week was good after the forecast rain failed to fall until the final day of the meeting.

Wonderful Tonight still took her chance in the the Group One Yorkshire Oaks, and was beaten eight and a half lengths behind Aidan O’Brien’s emphatic winner Snowfall.

Trainer David Menuisier reports her to be in good form following the run and still very much on track for her principal target of the campaign back at ParisLongchamp on October 3.

“She’s absolutely fine,” he said.

“I am glad we went there, and I thought she had a good run.

“The ground made her work a bit harder than when she runs on soft ground, which is the opposite of most horses.

The Arc is still the target - more so than ever

“That’s why I’m glad we ran. She came out of the race really well and she answered a few of our questions.

“I’m delighted that she did. For now we’ll continue to do the right thing by her and for her and hope for the best.”

Wonderful Tonight is entered in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on September 11, but Menuisier confirmed all roads lead to Paris in October.

“The Arc is still the target – more so than ever,” said the Sussex trainer.

