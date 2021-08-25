Chicago Bears Q&A: How can Andy Dalton be the best option for Week 1? Will Desmond Trufant make the 53-man roster? What will be the identity of Sean Desai’s defense?

Bears running back Tarik Cohen runs away from Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham in the second quarter on Jan. 6, 2019, at Soldier Field. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Bears play their third and final preseason game Saturday. After that comes decisions on the 53-man roster and preparation for the season opener Sept. 12 against the Los Angeles Rams.

With less than three weeks until the Bears take the field for a game that counts, the Tribune’s Brad Biggs takes a spin through his weekly Bears mailbag.

Matt Nagy continues to say he will do what is best for the Bears in terms of personnel. How can Andy Dalton be best for the Bears in Week 1? Los Angeles’ strength is its defense. The Bears certainly look like they’re going to have a tough start to the season on the O-line. Doesn’t Justin Fields’ mobility and speed give the Bears a better shot at the Week 1 road win vs. an immobile, drop-back passer who presumably will be facing heavy pressure all night? — Jeff G., Palmetto Bay, Fla.

Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace will be judged in a lot of ways during the season, and more than anything else by the progress of Fields. They know that. You know that. Chairman George McCaskey knows that. While Dalton hasn’t been great through two preseason games, Nagy is sticking with the plan to start the veteran against the Rams on Sept. 12 in Inglewood, Calif. Could Fields do something Saturday in the preseason finale at Tennessee to change that plan? I suppose that’s not completely out of the realm of possibility, but I wouldn’t bet on it. Fields has been exciting at times, but he also has shown he has a lot to learn. I’ll go back to the missed blitz pickup that was his responsibility in the loss to the Buffalo Bills. He got rocked by linebacker Andre Smith, who had a clear, running start at the quarterback. Smith was penalized on the play as officials deemed he lowered his helmet to initiate contact. If Smith had used proper tackling form, he could have driven through Fields’ midsection and Fields might be dealing with fractured ribs. That’s a simple protection issue that Fields must identify.

I imagine Bears fans are most concerned about Fields’ development, and having him sit for a week, four weeks or half a season won’t stunt his growth. If the Bears force him into action before he’s ready, he could press, he could struggle, his confidence could take a hit, and that’s when bad habits can creep in. When you see a young quarterback start dropping his head in the pocket, bad things begin to happen. I’m not saying this would necessarily happen to Fields if he’s thrown in there for Week 1, but it’s a possibility and he still has a lot to learn. That’s why playing an entire half Saturday in Nashville will be a positive for Fields. The more experience he gets, the quicker he will develop.

Above all else, I believe Nagy and Pace are interested in self-preservation, putting together the kind of season that will lead to contract extensions for them. They have said they will do what is best for the Bears, and what could be best right now is giving Fields a little more time to acclimate to the NFL. I still believe Fields will play a substantial amount this season. I get it — fans want to see the rookie quarterback play right away, especially when the alternative is Dalton. There is a chance Fields will be a dynamic player before the end of this season. But delaying his debut as a starter won’t harm him, even if people aren’t interested in watching Dalton.

The Bears got trucked in all facets of the game by what was essentially the Bills’ reserve squad. That game reminded me of when the Seahawks dominated the Bears 34-6 in the third preseason game of 2014. That Bears team entered the season with playoff aspirations but finished 5-11 and saw both Marc Trestman and Phil Emery get fired. Turned out that preseason game was an indication of things to come. I know we shouldn’t get too alarmed by preseason games, but are we seeing the same warning signs for these Bears? — Gus, Fort Frances, Ontario

The Bears also looked pretty miserable, at least on offense, in the third preseason game in 2010 when they lost 14-9 to the Arizona Cardinals, failing to score until kicking three fourth-quarter field goals. That team went on to reach the NFC championship game. I agree it was disconcerting to see the Bears get dominated by the Bills . They were bad in all phases, and while preseason results are rarely indicative of what will happen in the season, you like to see players do basic things — like tackle — and pick up some first downs here and there. Warning signs? I don’t know about that. This has been a .500 team the last two seasons. Does anyone realistically expect the Bears to be significantly better than that? It’s difficult for teams to hover around .500 for several years and then take a big step forward without first taking a step back. Justin Fields gives the Bears optimism for the future and potentially considerable improvement on offense, but that will take time and other areas of the roster need to improve, specifically the offensive line .

Did Pat O’Donnell outpunt his coverage or was the coverage just bad? No Bear was even close to the punt returner in either of the first two games. — Steven D., Chicago

There were several questions about punt coverage this week, and I can understand why. The Bears have been brutal covering punts in two exhibitions, allowing a 79-yard touchdown to the Bills and too many other long returns. Of all the possible concerns for the team with 2½ weeks to go until the season starts, this would rank lowest on my list. The Bears have proven special teams players who should make the 53-man roster, and coordinator Chris Tabor has been swapping players in and out to see what potential newcomers can add in that phase. This is definitely one area where what we’re seeing in the preseason is unlikely to translate into the season.

With so much depth at running back, how do you see Tarik Cohen fitting in when he returns? — @thefro2427

You’re probably rating the Bears’ talent at the position a little higher than I am. Don’t get me wrong, I think David Montgomery is a solid back, but it’s not like the Bears have someone they can plug in behind him where opponents will say, “We’ve got to find a way to stop this guy.” Damien Williams starred for the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl and was a smart addition because he can help in a variety of ways, including catching the ball out of the backfield and on special teams. But he has 1,231 career rushing yards in six seasons, so let’s not make him into something he isn’t. Rookie Khalil Herbert looks like a solid late-round pick through two preseason games, but he has yet to be tested. Ryan Nall has been a core special teams player and there’s a good chance he fills that role again.

If Cohen can get healthy, he should be able to help. But it has become pretty clear he’s unlikely to be available for the start of the season. He’s on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list, and the Bears will have to make a decision with him next week: Carry him on the 53-man roster or move him to the reserve/PUP list. In the latter case, that would mean Cohen would be sidelined for a minimum of the first six weeks of the season. If the Bears believe Cohen will be available in September, maybe they will put him on the 53-man roster and see what he looks like in practice. He’s not a consideration for the offense or punt returns until he gets on the practice field.

Does Mitch Trubisky’s performance confirm Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy’s fate? Embarrassment after embarrassment. — @donrickert

No. If Trubisky had sealed the fates of Pace and Nagy, they would have been fired in January. The development of Justin Fields will go a long way toward determining the future of Pace and Nagy at Halas Hall. Credit to Trubisky for playing well. He did a nice job and the Bears defense did not play well at all. That being said, I’m not sure there is such a thing as an embarrassment in the preseason.

In preseason, all teams play backups, sit stars, deal with injuries. But they still move the ball on offense. Why is Matt Nagy’s offense not able to get a first down so often? What is his offense not doing that other teams do? — @jthomps86

We’re working with a really small sample size, and I can understand how it’s frustrating with the hope that a change in quarterbacks would be the spark needed to propel the offense. The Bears really struggled on offense in the 2019 preseason, ranking 26th in yardage, 30th in first downs and tied for 20th in scoring. Nagy rested the starters almost completely that preseason. In 2018, the Bears were first in the NFL in yardage and eighth in scoring in the preseason. What does it all mean? Not much when the season arrives. It’s my hunch the Bears will have some rough patches on offense, but that was my feeling before training camp started. The lack of execution and production has been frustrating for those watching, no question, and you can handle only so many quotes in which coaches and players say things have been smoother in practice.

Do you think Desmond Trufant makes the 53? He hasn’t played all preseason. — @zero_chill_phil

Trufant has been absent for about a week after the death of his father. My guess is he will be on the 53-man roster. He has a ton of experience and the Bears need depth at cornerback. They’re excited about what Kindle Vildor can do in a starting role , but there’s no such thing as having too many quality cornerbacks. I think this is a position where the Bears will be monitoring the waiver wire. I don’t know how they feel about Duke Shelley as the nickel cornerback, and it’s possible they’re seeking an upgrade — if one is available.

Is there any chance Pace dips into veteran free agency once again for offensive line improvement even after the Jason Peters signing for an immediate starter like Russell Okung? Or is it likely they scour roster cuts for depth? — @abierou

When the Bears get healthy on the offensive line, I think they feel OK about some of the young depth they have. Okung has name recognition, but if he were a high-caliber offensive tackle, he’d be employed right now. Realistically, that’s why Peters was available . I don’t see them signing a veteran like Okung, who probably is seeking more money than what Peters signed for — a maximum of $1.75 million.

You’ve written extensively about how an offensive lineman who is successful at right tackle might still struggle at left tackle. So I was wondering what the differences are. Would the lineman need to learn different techniques? Is the footwork more complicated? Is speed the main problem? Also, does it matter whether the quarterback is left- or right-handed? Just wondering why moving from the right side to the left side makes such a big difference. — Jeff R., Norfolk, Va.

Former Bears offensive line coach Bob Wylie did a good job of explaining this to me long ago. Wylie said, “Do you play golf right-handed?” I answered that I did. “OK, get a set of left-handed golf clubs and then go try and play.” Everything is reversed in terms of footwork, hand placement, etc. when a lineman switches from right tackle to left tackle or vice versa. Some players can make that transition in a short period of time. Others struggle with it. Some don’t have the athletic ability needed to play left tackle at a high level. Basically, you’re looking for someone with really good feet, the kind of guy who would be an agile big man on the basketball court. It’s a difficult task.

What will the identity of Sean Desai’s defense be? So far no pressure, missed tackles and no adjustments to three-step drops. Will he be able to fix all of those? — @panotopalis

I’m eager to see what wrinkles Desai has in store for the defense, and he won’t roll out anything specific in the preseason. If missed tackles remain an issue , players will be held accountable. Most teams are really vanilla in the preseason. You don’t see a lot of pressures. I think we will see more disguised coverages from Desai than we did from Chuck Pagano. I think you will see late rotation by the safeties. Desai is a sharp guy and he will wait until the games count to pull back the curtain on what this defense will be doing.

Sign up for alerts on your phone, desktop and inbox to stay current with the latest news

on your phone, desktop and inbox to stay current with the latest news Sign up for our sports newsletter , delivered daily each morning