If I could only eat breakfast food for the rest of my life, I would still live a happy life. So my friends and I are always on the hunt for new breakfast places in the city. If you're looking look to try something new in the City of Brotherly Love, you'll be surprised to find out that the highest rated spot on Yelp isn't one of the most well-known places in the city. But let's be honest, the best places are always the most lowkey.