Mary Alice Yelverton (nee Bennington) passed away on August 22, 2021, just three months shy of her 100th birthday. Mary was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Ralph R. Bennington and Anna Spilker Bennington on November 1, 1921. Her family ran a hotel in Inver Grove, where they all lived. In 1931, she and her family later moved to Fort Worth, Texas, where she attended St. Mary’s School, Our Lady of Victory Academy, Paschal High School and later Texas Christian University. Her childhood was spent playing tennis, roller-skating, bicycling and watching free movies at the park with her friends.