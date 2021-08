It was not the start that the Twin Cedars Football Squad wanted on Friday night as the Sabers fell to WACO in a week zero contest 52-0. Coach Cam Parker told KNIA/KRLS Sports his team was outmanned and outsized at nearly every position and the Warriors were simply the better team. He did credit his younger players for staying in the game and playing with a no give up mentality. Twin Cedars is 0-1 on the season and will not play until week two when the Sabers travel to BGM.