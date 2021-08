After months of easing COVID-19 restrictions, there are many counties in Pennsylvania that are seeing high COVID-19 transmission rates again, according to the CDC. Despite transmission rates increasing, Pennsylvania has lifted many of their COVID-19 restrictions. According to WHYY, businesses and restaurants no longer have capacity limits and masks are no longer required indoors by the state, but businesses individually hold the right to require masks for customers and employees. Businesses do not have to require social distancing measures and occupancy limits have been dropped for outdoor and indoor events.