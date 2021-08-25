DOT/USD: Reversal Lower May Entice Speculative Value Buyers

The euro rallied a bit ast week, especially now that Jerome Powell has come out and suggested that although tapering will probably happen sometime later in this year, the reality is that we will see no interest rate hikes. Because of this, we are seeing the market rally a bit, but I also recognize that the 1.1850 level above is going to be difficult to overcome. In the short term, it certainly looks as if we are going to try to get there. With this, the market seems as if it is building a bit of a base, but I cannot really say that it is overly strong yet.