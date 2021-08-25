Cancel
DOT/USD: Reversal Lower May Entice Speculative Value Buyers

By Robert Petrucci
dailyforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter accomplishing a high of nearly 29.5000 on the 21st of August, DOT/USD has experienced a reversal lower the past couple of days. As of this writing the cryptocurrency is trading within sight of the 25.0000 juncture in typical fast conditions which are a staple of Polkadot. The broad cryptocurrency market has seen many the major digital assets stumble slightly off of their mid-term highs short term, so DOT/USD is not alone.

