Orlando, FL

Legal Public Notices 08/25 issue

By Jerrica Schwartz
 5 days ago

CRISTA HAYNES, ESQ. (SBN 278600), THE HAYNES LAW FIRM, A PROFESSIONAL LAW CORP., 631-B West State Street, Redlands, California 92373, Phone (833) 526-5197, Facsimile (909) 287-3031, Email crista@cristahayneslaw.com, Attorney for Petitioners, Becki and Christopher Pearlman. SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN BERANRDINO Š FAMILY LAW DIVISION. BECKI PEARLMAN AND CHRISTOPHER PEARLMAN, Petitioner. v. SUZANNE SANBORN, Respondent. Case No.: GARPS2000224. PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THE BIOLOGICAL MOTHER AND FATHER PURSUANT TO [CALIFORNIA FAMILY CODE SEC. 7662; 7666(b)(3)]. Becki Pearlman and Christopher Pearlman, through their attorney of record, Crista M. Haynes, respectfully represents: 1. Petitioners are husband and wife. Suzanne Sanborn is the biological mother of the minor child, Minerva Celine Sanborn. Suzanne Sanborn’s husband is Brandon Schoolcraft. Minerva Celine Sanborn was born on 06/15/2019 in Orlando, Florida. 2. Petitioners are residents of the City of Running Springs, County of San Bernardino, State of California. 3. Petitioners, Becki Pearlman and Christopher Pearlman are simultaneously filing a request for adoption of Minerva Celine Sanborn in this Court. 4. On information and belief, the mother of the minor, Suzanne Denise Sanborn, signed a Surrogate Designation and Authorization form which designated Becki Pearlman and Christopher Pearlman as the Intended Parents/Commissioning Couple having full parental rights and responsibilities for the minor child. Suzanne Sanborn further authorized the Intended Parents/Commissioning Couple to consent to all medical care and treatment to include surgical decisions on behalf of the infant effective upon birth of the infant. This Designation and Authorization form was fully executed on 6/19/19 and was signed by Suzanne Sanborn and a witness at 12:38 p.m., and signed by Becki Pearlman, Christopher Pearlman, and a witness at 12:39 p.m. This Designation and Authorization form was signed at the hospital after the minor child was born. 5. In compliance with Family Code Section 7603 and 3140, a true and correct certified copy of Surrogate Designation and Authorization Form is attached hereto as Exhibit A. 6. The mother, Suzanne Denise Sanborn, freely, knowingly, and voluntarily executed the Surrogate Designation and Authorization form for termination of her parental rights to the minor child, Minerva Celine Sanborn. 7. Minerva Celine Sanborn should remain in the custody and care of Becki Pearlmanand Christopher Pearlman as her legal guardians. WHEREFORE, Petitioners pray that the court enter its order terminating the parental rights of Suzanne Sanborn and Brandon Schoolcraft of the above-named minor child. Dated: 8/3/2021. /s/ CRISTA M. HAYNES, Attorney for Petitioners. VERIFICATION I, Becki Pearlman, declare as follows: I am a petitioner in the above action to Terminate Parental Rights of the Alleged Mother and Father. I have read the foregoing Petitioner to Terminate Parental Rights of the Alleged Mother and Father and know the contents thereof. The same is true of my own knowledge, except as to those stated on information and belief, and as to those matters, I believe them to be true. If called to testify as a witness in regard thereto, I could and would competently do so. Signed on 8/4 in Running Springs California /s/ Becki Pearlman. VERIFICATION I, Christopher Pearlman, declare as follows: I am a petitioner in the above action to Terminate Parental Rights of the Alleged Mother and Father. I have read the foregoing Petitioner to Terminate Parental Rights of the Alleged Mother and Father and know the contents thereof. The same is true of my own knowledge, except as to those stated on information and belief, and as to those matters, I believe them to be true. If called to testify as a witness in regard thereto, I could and would competently do so. Signed on 8/4/2021 in Running Springs, California. /s/ Christopher Pearlman. CITATION -FREEDOM FROM PARENTAL CUSTODY AND CONTROL. Case No. FFCSS2100020. THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA To Suzanne Sanborn and Brandon Schoolcraft and to all persons claiming to be the father or mother of minor person{s) named Minerva Celine Sanborn By order of this Court you are hereby cited and advised that you may appear before the Judge Presiding In Department 549, 351 North Arrowheard Avenue San Bernadino CA 92415. 6/30/2021 at 8:30am of that day, then and there to show cause, if any you have, why said person should not be declared free from the control of her parents according to the petition on file herein. If the Court finds that the interest of the mlnor requires her protection the Court shall appolnt counsel to represent the mlnor. Such counsel shall be appointed whether or not the mlnor is able to afford counsel. If you appear without counsel and are unable to afford counsel, the Court shall appolnt counsel for you If you request appointed counsel. The purpose of this action, to free the minor from the custody of her parents, Is to permit the adoption of said minor to a suitable adopting parent. The Court may continue these proceedlngs not to exceed thirty (30) days, as necessary to appoint counsel and enable counsel to become familiar with these proceedings. Given under my hand and seal of the Superior Court of the County of San Bernadino, State of California, this 22nd day of April, 2021. Clerk, by /s/ Vanessa Estrada, Deputy. (seal)

