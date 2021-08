(Washington, DC) — The FAA is issuing a new warning to those who cause problems during a flight. The agency’s message: “Unruly behavior doesn’t fly.” That was released as part of a new public service announcement which features in-flight recordings taken when there has been a disturbance on board. The PSA comes just days after the proposed more than half-a-million dollars in fines against almost three dozen passengers. Most of the fines are for passengers not wearing a mask, while others involve folks drinking alcohol they brought onto a plane. Nearly four-thousand reports of unruly passengers have been filed this year by flight crews.