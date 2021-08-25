QFF Points Redemption Calculator/Table for Pre-COVID International Routes

The latest travel rules announced on Monday have today come into force following a review of the government’s traffic light system. A number of countries, including Austria, Germany and Norway, have moved onto the green list while France has moved from its own amber plus list to the amber list. This means that fully vaccinated people travelling to France no longer need to quarantine on their return to the UK.France was moved onto the ‘amber plus’ list on 16 July amid fears of the prevalent Beta variant on the island of Reunion, cases of which have now fallen.Among the...