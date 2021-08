The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim getting re-released is a meme in and of itself and has been for quite some time. Obviously, the game was going to come to current-gen systems. After all, if people are willing to buy a game twice, why wouldn’t they buy it three times? The last time this happened was the Special Edition, which launched in 2016 with graphical updates that arguably didn’t do nearly as much as a handful of mods did. Now, Bethesda is returning to the well again with Skyrim Anniversary Edition. I may not need to say this, but Skyrim came out a full decade ago. It’s been 10 years of re-releases now. Nice.