Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Monroe, LA

PIGSKIN PREVIEW: West Monroe aims to end decade-long championship drought

By Jake Martin
hannapub.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article2020 Record: 7-2 Quote of the Summer: “I think (the secondary) could be the best that we’ve ever had.” — Jerry Arledge, West Monroe head coach. Overview: The West Monroe Rebels hear the naysayers. Football fans in this area are already predicting the Rebels impending doom this fall, much like certain Rebel fans called last year’s bunch the worst team in school history in the last 30 years before West Monroe made a run to the Class 5A semifinals.

www.hannapub.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
West Monroe, LA
Education
City
Ruston, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
West Monroe, LA
West Monroe, LA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
Person
Nate Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pigskin#Baseball#American Football#The West Monroe Rebels#Louisiana Tech#Tcu#Baylor#Moorheard#Mase Many#Bell#Pleasant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Related
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
EducationPosted by
CNN

Fauci: School Covid-19 vaccine mandates are a 'good idea'

(CNN) — Mandating Covid-19 vaccines for children to attend school in person is a "good idea" due to a strong benefit-risk ratio, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. "I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."
GolfPosted by
The Associated Press

Patrick Cantlay delivers clutch putting for signature win

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — No one ever questioned that Patrick Cantlay had the chops to be among golf’s elite. What he might have lacked in number of PGA Tour victories, he made for it with the way he won or the field he beat. His victory Sunday in the BMW Championship — the fifth of his career and his PGA Tour-leading third of the season — was a little of each.

Comments / 0

Community Policy