PIGSKIN PREVIEW: West Monroe aims to end decade-long championship drought
2020 Record: 7-2 Quote of the Summer: “I think (the secondary) could be the best that we’ve ever had.” — Jerry Arledge, West Monroe head coach. Overview: The West Monroe Rebels hear the naysayers. Football fans in this area are already predicting the Rebels impending doom this fall, much like certain Rebel fans called last year’s bunch the worst team in school history in the last 30 years before West Monroe made a run to the Class 5A semifinals.www.hannapub.com
