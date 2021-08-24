2001 to 2017 Saw Increase in Prevalence of T1DM, T2DM in Youth

FRIDAY, Aug. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 vaccination and mask mandates in the workplace have the support of roughly half of American workers, a new poll shows. About 59 percent of those working remotely and 47 percent of those working in person are in favor of vaccine requirements, while about one-quarter of workers in both groups are opposed. Workplace mask mandates have the support of 59 percent of remote workers and 50 percent of in-person workers, according to the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey conducted Aug. 12 to 16. Notably, the poll was conducted before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. About 71 percent of in-person workers said they are vaccinated.