Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

2001 to 2017 Saw Increase in Prevalence of T1DM, T2DM in Youth

By Physician’s Briefing Staff
healthday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY, Aug. 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- From 2001 to 2017, there was an increase in the estimated prevalence of type 1 and type 2 diabetes in youth in the United States, according to a study published in the Aug. 24/31 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.

consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prevalence#In Youth#Type 2 Diabetes#Healthday News#D#American Indian#Non Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthMedical News Today

Type 2 diabetes and the COVID-19 vaccine: Is it safe?

The COVID-19 vaccines are safe for people with type 2 diabetes. People with diabetes have a higher risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19, and vaccines can help to prevent these outcomes. In this article, we discuss the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in people with type 2...
Public Healthhealthday.com

SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Effectiveness 66 Percent During Delta Predominance

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The vaccine effectiveness (VE) against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection decreased to 66 percent when the delta variant became predominant, according to research published in the Aug. 24 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
Industryhealthday.com

Prescriptions Rise for Veterinary Drug for COVID-19 Patients

MONDAY, Aug. 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Despite studies showing that it does not work against COVID-19, prescriptions for the antiparasitic drug ivermectin have climbed sharply in recent weeks as COVID-19 cases surge nationwide, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Prescriptions for what was originally a drug...
Mental Healthhealthday.com

Adults With Disabilities Have Worse Mental Health During COVID-19

FRIDAY, Aug. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Adults with disabilities are disproportionately affected by adverse mental health symptoms and substance use during COVID-19, according to research published in the Aug. 27 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Mark É. Czeisler, from...
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Investigators Assess Racial, Sociodemographic Differences Associated With Migraine

Researchers evaluated differences among patients with migraine who were diagnosed with the condition upon hospital admission. The incidence of migraine diagnosis on hospital admission in the United States may be impacted by culturally driven patient-clinician communication differences between ethnic groups, according to new research published in the Journal of the National Medical Association.
Davis, CAucdavis.edu

LGBTQ+ Youth Face Increased Anxiety Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

While a life-altering pandemic has caused a substantial uptick in anxiety and depression symptoms among adults and children alike, LGBTQ+ youth have turned to peers in anonymous online discussion forums for support. New research from the University of California, Davis, suggests these LGBTQ+ teenagers — who already experience disproportionate levels of psychological adversity — exhibited increased anxiety on the popular r/LGBTeens subreddit throughout 2020 and the start of 2021.
Public HealthMedscape News

Pandemic Derails Small Success in Lowering Diabetes-Related Amputations

Rates of minor diabetes-related lower extremity amputations (LEAs) in hospitalized patients increased between 2009 and 2017 in all racial and ethnic groups, in both rural and urban areas, and in all geographic regions across the United States, a new retrospective, observational study indicates. In contrast, major lower extremity amputation rates...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
MyChesCo

New Research Uncovers Concerning Increases in Youth Living with Diabetes in the U.S.

Type 1 diabetes surges in White and Black populations, while type 2 diabetes skyrockets in Black and Hispanic youth. WASHINGTON, D.C. — According to a report published this week in JAMA, “Trends in Prevalence of Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes in Children and Adolescents in the United States, 2001-2017”, diagnosed cases of type 1 and type 2 diabetes are surging among youth in the United States. From 2001 to 2017, the number of people under age 20 living with type 1 diabetes increased by 45%, and the number living with type 2 diabetes grew by 95%. Type 1 diabetes remains the most common type of diabetes in U.S. youth.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Type 2 Diabetes is Sky Rocking Among Black and Hispanic Youth From the US

Type 2 diabetes is certainly not something to be taken lightly, as it’s an impairment on the way our bodies regulate and use sugar. This condition practically means that too much sugar will circulate in the bloodstream. Eventually, this situation can lead to disorders in the circulatory, immune, and nervous systems.
Public Healthhealthday.com

Half of American Workers Support COVID-19 Vaccination, Mask Mandates in Workplace

FRIDAY, Aug. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 vaccination and mask mandates in the workplace have the support of roughly half of American workers, a new poll shows. About 59 percent of those working remotely and 47 percent of those working in person are in favor of vaccine requirements, while about one-quarter of workers in both groups are opposed. Workplace mask mandates have the support of 59 percent of remote workers and 50 percent of in-person workers, according to the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey conducted Aug. 12 to 16. Notably, the poll was conducted before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. About 71 percent of in-person workers said they are vaccinated.
Healthhealthday.com

2019 to 2020 Saw Increase in Benzodiazepine Overdose ED Visits

THURSDAY, Aug. 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- From 2019 to 2020, there was an increase in benzodiazepine overdose emergency department visits and in benzodiazepine deaths, according to research published in the Aug. 27 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Stephen Liu,...
Bethesda, MDMedscape News

Prevalence of Youth-Onset Diabetes Climbing

The prevalence of youth-onset diabetes in the United States rose significantly from 2001 to 2017, with rates of type 2 diabetes climbing disproportionately among racial/ethnic minorities, according to investigators. In individuals aged 19 years or younger, prevalence rates of type 1 and type 2 diabetes increased 45.1% and 95.3%, respectively,...
Charleston, SCcounton2.com

2 Your Health: Obesity may increase risk of long-term COVID-19 problems

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some COVID-19 survivors can struggle with lingering medical problems for months. According to recent Cleveland Clinic research, the risk for these long-term COVID-19 complications may be higher for those who suffer from obesity. “Patients who had moderate or severe obesity had 30% greater risk of developing...
healthday.com

Daily Average of COVID-19 Hospitalizations in U.S. Hits 100,000

MONDAY, Aug. 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In another grim reminder of the toll that the pandemic continues to take on Americans, the daily average for hospitalized COVID-19 patients is now higher than any previous case surge except last winter. As that daily average topped 100,000, COVID-19 deaths have also...
Health ServicesMedicalXpress

Disparities in older adults' access to primary care during the pandemic

Telemedicine visits surged during the pandemic as primary care practices sought to reduce the risk of COVID transmission. Telemedicine provides a key lifeline for patients most vulnerable to COVID infection and eliminates transportation as a barrier to primary care. But it also raises access, quality, and equity issues for patients who may have difficulty using telemedicine, including older adults. A recent study in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society finds that telemedicine could be beneficial to older adults, but there are significant disparities that must be addressed to improve care quality and equity.
Los Angeles County, CAhealthday.com

SARS-CoV-2 Shot Continues to Prevent Infection, Hospitalization With Delta Variant

THURSDAY, Aug. 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Vaccination protects against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection and hospitalization during a period with increasing predominance of the delta variant, according to research published in the Aug. 24 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
Diseases & Treatmentshealthday.com

USPSTF Says Start Diabetes Screen at Age 35 for Those With Overweight, Obesity

TUESDAY, Aug. 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends screening adults aged 35 to 70 years with overweight or obesity for prediabetes and type 2 diabetes, and offering preventive interventions. These recommendations form the basis of a final recommendation statement published in the Aug. 24/31 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Comments / 0

Community Policy