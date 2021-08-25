Halo Infinite Launches on December 8th According To Fresh Store Listing
Halo Infinite, the upcoming first-person shooter game developed by 343 Industries, was without a concrete release date for quite some time. The only data we had for multiple months was Holiday 2021. But now, with Gamescom just around the corner, everything has changed. Earlier today, a Microsoft store listing confirmed the release date of Halo Infinite. According to it, December 8 is the official release date for Halo Infinite.www.futuregamereleases.com
