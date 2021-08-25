Cancel
Video Games

Halo Infinite Launches on December 8th According To Fresh Store Listing

By Angel Kicevski
futuregamereleases.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalo Infinite, the upcoming first-person shooter game developed by 343 Industries, was without a concrete release date for quite some time. The only data we had for multiple months was Holiday 2021. But now, with Gamescom just around the corner, everything has changed. Earlier today, a Microsoft store listing confirmed the release date of Halo Infinite. According to it, December 8 is the official release date for Halo Infinite.

Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Leaked Halo Infinite audio file hints at possible battle royale

Although it’s been confirmed that Halo Infinite won’t feature a battle royale mode at launch, data miners have discovered a voice line that hints at its arrival. Although the battle royale genre has taken gaming by storm, two of 2021’s biggest releases have confirmed that they won’t feature a BR at launch: Battlefield 2042 and Halo Infinite. Many top streamers have called this a mistake, but the developers appear keen to only feature the classic multiplayer experiences.
Video GamesInverse

Halo Infinite battle royale leaks reveal the first worthy threat to Warzone

Halo Infinite might be getting a battle royale mode, and if so, it could pose the first real threat to Call of Duty: Warzone. As spotted by ResetEra user DukeBlueBall and relayed by Video Games Chronicle, a data-mined Halo Infinite technical preview file features a clip that sounds exactly like the game’s announcer saying the words “battle royale.”
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Psychonauts 2 Has Gone Gold

The long wait for Psychonauts 2 will soon come to an end. Double Fine reported that the game has gone gold and thus officially finished work on the title. We've known the release date of Psychonauts 2 for a long time, but after so many years of waiting for the sequel of the iconic platform game, one could wonder if the launch really will go without another delay. Fortunately, these fears turned out to be unfounded. Double Fine Productions has officially finished work on the second installment of Psychonauts and the game has gone gold. In other words, the title will be released as planned.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Darksiders III Finally Slashing onto Switch Next Month; Both DLCs Freely Included

Publisher THQ Nordic has announced that their action hack-n-slash adventure title, Darksiders III, will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch on September 30, 2021. Of course, this news was being expected for a while, given how every other main entry of the series has been available on the platform for quite some time; those titles being Darksiders Warmastered Edition, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, and Darksiders Genesis.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Lightyear Frontier drops reveal trailer during ID@Xbox Twitch showcase

Lightyear Frontier was revealed during the ID@Xbox Twitch showcase as a mashup of farming, exploration, resource management, and base building. Check out the trailer here:. As the trailer above shows, you can play with up to four players in online co-op. Over on the Steam page, we get a little more info. You'll have to contend with dynamic weather conditions and other "environmental hazards" when taking care of your harvest. It'll be up to you to decide whether you're in the mood for exploring, customising your farm, or getting stuck into the farm work itself. You can switch between a first and third-person perspective, as well as customise your "tractor mech," and it won't just be crops you're farming — you can also domesticate the wild creatures you discover, "with a complete breeding and genetics system."
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Playground Games Shares First Look at Forza Horizon 5’s Map

While racing fans are still waiting on any sort of news for the upcoming Forza Motorsport, Playground Games took the stage back at Microsoft’s E3 press conference to announce the latest entry in the open world spin-off series. One of the highlights of the Forza Horizon series has always been...
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Diablo II: Resurrected Open Beta Date Leaked

For players who need to jump back into Diablo II, they don’t have to wait long. Apparently, the Open beta for Diablo II: Resurrected will begin this month. The Microsft store seems to be the culprit behind this newly leaked information. Numerous sites are now reporting that a listing posted...
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream announced

Microsoft has announced an official Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream that will take place on August 24th at 10 a.m. PT. The stream will be hosted by Parris Lilly and Kate Yeager and feature “in-depth updates” on previously announced titles from Xbox Game Studios and third-party partners. According to Microsoft, the games being shown will include “some of the incredible titles coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases to our monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, and much more.”
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Halo Infinite Won’t Have Assassinations at Launch

Anyone who’s played a contemporary Halo title can attest to how cool the Assassinations have looked, especially since it’s a nice reward for effectively sneaking up on and surprising an enemy players. However, 343 Industries has opted to temporarily disable them in Halo Infinite following the recent technical preview. Senior mission designer Tom French told Eurogamer that it’s because most players just switch them off.
Video GamesComicBook

Genshin Impact Leak Reveals Aloy Gameplay

Genshin Impact developers Mihoyo announced not too long ago that Aloy, from PlayStation's highly-popular title Horizon Zero Dawn, would soon be added as a new character. At the time, Mihoyo didn't have much to share about the addition of Aloy outside of the reveal of a piece of character art that gave fans an idea of how she would look in-game. Now, thanks to some leaked gameplay that has come about, we've been able to get our first actual idea of how Aloy will play in Genshin Impact.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Garden Story surprise-launches today on Nintendo Switch & PC

As formally revealed at Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase, developer Picogram and publisher Rose City Games have decided to surprise-launch Garden Story on Nintendo Switch and PC today. Garden Story is a hybrid of different genres, with some intense combat combined with farming and city-building, as the launch trailer illustrates. There are a few different weapons to swap between to battle different types of invasive “Rot,” creatures that are ruining the world. When you, the Guardian of the Grove, are not fighting though, you will be talking with charming citizens and helping to foster a community.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Diablo 2 Resurrected Open Beta & Early Access Schedule & Details Revealed

Over the weekend, the Microsoft Store has seemingly leaked the date when the Diablo 2 Resurrected beta will be available. Today, Blizzard Entertainment has announced the Diablo 2 Resurrected open beta and early access dates, schedule and more!. Diablo 2 Resurrected Beta Schedule:. Early Access Beta Schedule: August 13-16 at...
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Forza Horizon 5 reveals full map of Mexico ahead of November launch

Developer Playground Games has shown off the full Mexico-inspired map you’ll be racing around in the upcoming Forza Horizon 5. The reveal was part of this week’s Forza Let’s ¡Go! broadcast. As creative director on the game Mike Brown lets us know, the map is 50% bigger than that of Forza Horizon 4. Among its many distinguishing features include the longest highway seen yet in a Forza Horizon game, as well as the previously revealed volcano.
Video GamesNME

‘Splitgate’ beta is already one of the most-played Steam games

After a name change, a new beta and popularity with streamers, Splitgate has soared up the Steam ranks for highest concurrent players on the platform over the weekend. Despite launching back in 2019, Splitgate has caught the interest of a much larger playerbase and now sits as one of the most-played Steam games today.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Genshin Impact Aloy gameplay footage leak shows the Horizon Zero Dawn star's icy moves

Genshin Impact’s upcoming character Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn has had her abilities showcased in a leaked video. In an unnamed video uploaded to Streamable, we can see the Horizon Zero Dawn character trying out her new move set in an almost 20-second long clip. Aloy begins by using what appears to be her Elemental Skill: ‘Frozen Wilds’ which sees the warrior throwing a Cryo bomb that leaves behind several smaller Cryo bombs which will also explode when interacted with.

