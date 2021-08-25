Cancel
Clearwater, ID

Clearwater Valley News: Barbecue Days set for Sept. 3-5

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEARWATER VALLEY — Last week, I ventured out of the Clearwater Valley onto the prairie for the Idaho County Fair parade. I saw a few of the 4-H kids from the Clearwater Valley area, including Rayne Martinez with the 4-H ambassadors’ group and recently crowned 1st princess Kaylee Graves, joining the royalty float. Ten-year-old Gabe Daugherty looked sharp carrying a 4-H flag as he rode with the Prairie Posse Horse 4-H group. I had my own educational display booth again this year, with the theme “be cool, support your schools.” Fun to be a part of the fair.

