BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Hall of Fame defensive end Bruce Smith stopped by Bills practice on Tuesday. Bruce spent some time talking with and observing veterans Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison as well as some of the younger lineman. Hughes, in particular, was picking Bruce’s brain and looking for any suggestions he could get. It’s easy to see that when the legend comes around he still commands a lot of respect. Smith spoke to reporters after practice about the team’s expectations, Greg Rousseau, and the importance of pass rush. Here are 4 notable quotes: