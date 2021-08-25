Cancel
Idaho County, ID

Idaho County commissioners discuss ambulance district issues

idahocountyfreepress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRANGEVILLE — At the Aug. 17 Idaho County Commissioners meeting, Jerry Zumalt, Idaho County Disaster Management coordinator, explained on behalf of the Riggins ambulance that they are short of volunteers and struggle to fully staff their ambulances (based on his conversation with Cody Killmar from Riggins ambulance). Although they have enough from the transportation reimbursements to cover the equipment costs, they are short in covering compensation for volunteers, according to Zumalt. Riggins ambulance is putting together a budget and hopes to get some assistance from the county in addition to the city of Riggins.

