What is Ida-Lew?

idahocountyfreepress.com
 4 days ago

The Ida-Lew Economic Development Council provides confidential, no-cost consulting for business start-up, expansion, relocation, retention, financing, marketing, workforce development, community projects and more. Ida-Lew has office space at 158 E Main Street, Suite 3. Stop by or call executive director Tim McDonald at 208-983-8302 for an appointment; e-mail tim@ida-lew.org.

www.idahocountyfreepress.com

Comments / 0

