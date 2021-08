Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze. through the night. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest. wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Haze...