Monmouth County, NJ

Authorities: Man arrested, charged in Monmouth County fatal shooting that left 18-year-old dead

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

A man from Manalapan has been arrested and charged in Monday night’s fatal shooting in Freehold that left an 18-year-old dead.

According to authorities, Lamin Conteh, 23, was taken into custody on charges of first-degree murder, among other charges.

Freehold police received a 911 call around 5 p.m. of a reported shooting outside a Lloyd Avenue residence.

Responding officers located 18-year-old Reashaun Billingsley, as well as a second male victim inside the home. Billingsley had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased. The second male victim suffered a small graze wound to his leg.

An investigation revealed Billingsley and the second male victim had been sitting on the front porch outside the home when a sedan approached them. Authorities say the rear seat passenger, later identified as the defendant, started shooting at the two men, causing them to run into the home after inflicting the fatal wounds to the victim.

Conteh remains incarcerated pending a detention hearing to be scheduled in Superior Court.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

