Paul W. Downs and Meg Stalter: Your New Favorite Comedy Duo
When Paul W. Downs met Meg Stalter, it was comedy chemistry at first sight. Their fateful first encounter occurred at a stand-up show in February 2020, less than a month away from when the live comedy scene as we knew it would grind to a life-altering halt. Performers and audience members alike were packed into Los Angeles’ overheated, overcrowded Little Joy, where Downs and Stalter were part of the evening’s six comedian showcase. When Stalter brought down the house with her performance, Downs recognized a kindred comedic spirit—and knew he had to audition her for Hacks, his upcoming HBO Max vehicle about women in comedy.www.esquire.com
