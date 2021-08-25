Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California's Recall Election for Governor Gavin Newsom Is a Warning Sign for Democrats

By Kandist Mallet t
Posted by 
Teen Vogue
Teen Vogue
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“We have to care more than just about ourselves,” Jennifer Aniston wrote in an Instagram Story, responding to backlash from an InStyle profile in which she discussed cutting ties with unvaccinated friends. The quote resonated with me. The pandemic has been hard, but what I didn’t expect was for it to be so politically divisive. Then again, this is America, and I should have known better.

www.teenvogue.com

Comments / 3

Teen Vogue

Teen Vogue

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The young person's guide to conquering (and saving) the world. ✨

 https://www.teenvogue.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
State
Florida State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Rashida Tlaib
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Recall Election#Instyle#The L A City Council#Maskless#Republicans#The Democratic Party#Californians#Democratic#Gop#The Los Angeles Times#Daily Mail#Supreme Court#Cbs News#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
California StateMercury News

Larry Elder’s California recall rise has even Republicans uneasy

A popular conservative radio talk show host’s entry into California’s gubernatorial recall race has upended predictions for the outcome as both Democrats and some Republicans now work to defeat him. Syndicated radio personality Larry Elder, 69, announced six weeks ago his bid to replace Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom in the...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

Poll: Majority Of Floridians Disapprove Of Governor DeSantis’ Response To COVID-19

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new Quinnipiac University poll shows Florida voters are deeply divided over the job Gov. Ron DeSantis has done. “Amid a frightening surge in cases, DeSantis weathers withering criticism from critics on his handling of COVID-19. His numbers have actually improved from a year ago. But he’s still not as popular as he was before the pandemic,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy. On handling the state’s response to COVID-19: 46% approve 51% disapprove Overall job performance: 47% approve 45% disapprove On whether Gov. Ron DeSantis should run president in 2024: 35% approve 59% disapprove Voters are divided on whether DeSantis deserves to be reelected: 48% say he does 45% say he does not 6% not offering an opinion. On climate change: Florida voters say 51 – 44% that they think climate change is going to have a significant negative effect on Florida in their lifetimes. 55% of voters say DeSantis needs to do more to address rising sea levels 30% say he is doing enough 15% did not offer an opinion. 52% of voters say DeSantis needs to do more to protect the Everglades 35% say he is doing enough 13% did not offer an opinion. Margin of error +/- 3.3%
Florida StateMSNBC

DeSantis' Covid policy in Florida could backfire

UPDATE (Aug. 27, 2021, 1:20 p.m. ET): A Florida state judge struck down Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on mask mandates on Friday, arguing that school districts have the right to set mask policies. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has zealously opposed basic public health policies that would slow the spread of...
California StatePOLITICO

Democrats sweat turnout disaster in California without Trump to run against

LOS ANGELES — Donald Trump could swing the California governorship to a Republican. Merely by his absence. Democrats turned out in record numbers when they had Trump to vote against. But in one of the first, large-scale tests of voter enthusiasm for Democrats in the post-Trump era, California’s surprisingly close gubernatorial recall election is laying bare just how hard it may be for the party to motivate its base without Trump as a foil.
California StateAOL Corp

How Gavin Newsom could lose the California recall to a Republican with half as many votes

LOS ANGELES — In 2018, Gavin Newsom was elected governor of California with 62 percent of the vote — the largest Democratic landslide in state history. Nearly three years later, 57 percent of Californians still approve of Newsom’s performance in office, according to a recent CBS News poll. And Democratic voters outnumber Republican voters statewide by a massive nearly 2-1 ratio.
California StatePosted by
Fox News

Former California Democratic majority leader endorses Larry Elder in campaign against Gov. Newsom

The former Democratic majority leader for the California state Senate, Gloria Romero, endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder in a campaign video. "Our public schools need big change. I’m Gloria Romero; I was the majority leader of Democrats in the state senate. I believe in charter schools and and school choice. So does Larry Elder — but not Gavin Newsom. He shut our public schools while he sent his kids to private schools," Romero says in a video released by the Elder campaign.
California StateNBC News

How Larry Elder upended the California recall

WASHINGTON — He calls himself the “Sage from South Central.” Critics call him “the Black face of white supremacy.” And Californians may soon call him “governor.”. Larry Elder — longtime radio host, first-time candidate — a right-wing provocateur hasn’t run for office since the 5th grade. But he’s beating a crowded field of politicians at their own game, emerging as an unlikely Republican frontrunner in California’s upcoming recall election.

Comments / 3

Community Policy