California's Recall Election for Governor Gavin Newsom Is a Warning Sign for Democrats

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new Quinnipiac University poll shows Florida voters are deeply divided over the job Gov. Ron DeSantis has done. “Amid a frightening surge in cases, DeSantis weathers withering criticism from critics on his handling of COVID-19. His numbers have actually improved from a year ago. But he’s still not as popular as he was before the pandemic,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy. On handling the state’s response to COVID-19: 46% approve 51% disapprove Overall job performance: 47% approve 45% disapprove On whether Gov. Ron DeSantis should run president in 2024: 35% approve 59% disapprove Voters are divided on whether DeSantis deserves to be reelected: 48% say he does 45% say he does not 6% not offering an opinion. On climate change: Florida voters say 51 – 44% that they think climate change is going to have a significant negative effect on Florida in their lifetimes. 55% of voters say DeSantis needs to do more to address rising sea levels 30% say he is doing enough 15% did not offer an opinion. 52% of voters say DeSantis needs to do more to protect the Everglades 35% say he is doing enough 13% did not offer an opinion. Margin of error +/- 3.3%