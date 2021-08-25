Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Man City Star Set To Remain At Club Despite Departure Rumours - Player 'Afforded Another Chance' to Prove Worth

By Brandon Evans
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0712ci_0bcGo6lf00

Jesus joined the club in January of 2017 from Brazilian outfit Palmeiras, and has since made a total of 197 appearances in Sky Blue, whilst recording a total of 82 goals for Pep Guardiola’s side.

However, despite Gabriel Jesus' strong goalscoring record and excellent work rate, the Brazil international has so far failed to nail down a place under the Catalan coach and was restricted to just 30 starts throughout the 2020/2021 season.

As a consequence of his lack of game time last term, speculation surrounding the 24-year-old’s future has been a regular headline throughout the ongoing transfer window, however the latest information indicates that Jesus is set to remain in Manchester.

As reported by Eurosport, Gabriel Jesus has been 'afforded another chance to prove himself' at Manchester City, and despite rumours linking him with a move away from the Premier League, the Brazilian is 'set to remain at the club' - even if the reigning champions are successful in their pursuit of Harry Kane.

Jesus was unable to secure a regular starting berth at the club despite Sergio Aguero missing most of the last season through injury, as Pep Guardiola frequently opted to utilise Kevin De Bruyne in a false nine role.

Consequently, the Brazilian’s lack of involvement last term is understood to have frustrated the 24-year-old.

However, following his excellent performance against Norwich City during the side's first win of the new campaign last Saturday, the Brazilian looks to have found a new route into Pep Guardiola’s plans – operating as a wide forward.

Gabriel Jesus has often been a source of frustration for many Manchester City fans owing to his fluctuating form, and a perceived lack of a striking instinct, however, the player's off the ball work and link-play has long been excellent suggesting that there is room for the Brazilian in Pep Guardiola's squad.

Those who watched Brazil’s performances at the 2019 Copa America will know that Gabriel Jesus operated excellently as a right-winger throughout the tournament, and it is certainly feasible that Jesus’ future at Manchester City could be on the right flank.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
130
Followers
1K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Jesus
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copa America#Norwich City#Manchester City#Rumours#Brazilian#Sky Blue#Catalan#Eurosport#The Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Harry Kane accuses Daniel Levy of breaking promise as Tottenham REFUSE to engage with Man City despite £125m bid... and England star insists holiday row was NOT his fault and hopes fans understand his desire to leave

Harry Kane believes chairman Daniel Levy has broken a promise to let him leave Tottenham this summer. Sources close to the England captain insist he will continue to give everything to Spurs, despite feeling that the club have not matched his ambitions. Kane's camp claim it was agreed he would...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester City remain focused on landing Harry Kane despite being offered Cristiano Ronaldo for just £25m... as Jorge Mendes looks for a club capable of taking on Portuguese superstar's huge £25.5m-a-year salary

Manchester City have been given the chance to buy Cristiano Ronaldo in a spectacular £25million transfer but remain focussed on signing Harry Kane. Juventus are prepared to sell Ronaldo, who will be a free agent next summer, and agent Jorge Mendes is believed to have offered him to some of Europe's top clubs despite a denial from the player.
Premier LeagueShropshire Star

Football rumours: Man City focused on Harry Kane despite Cristiano Ronaldo offer

The England captain has reportedly accused Tottenham of failing to honour an agreement for him to leave. Manchester City continue to prioritise signing striker Harry Kane despite being offered Cristiano Ronaldo, according to The Mirror. The paper says City will offer Tottenham £120million for the England captain in the coming days. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, however, reportedly values the 28-year-old at £150m. The Telegraph, meanwhile, reports Kane has accused Levy of failing to honour an agreement for the player to go to the Etihad for £125m.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ronaldo offered to Man City by Mendes

Only €60m will prise Trippier from Atletico (AS) Solskjaer calls for five new Man Utd deals (The Sun) Ronaldo offered to Man City by Mendes (Corriere dello Sport) Mbappe wants Madrid move this summer (El Chiringuito) Haaland tipped for Liverpool move by Borussia Dortmund. Borussia Dortmund legend Michael Rummenigge says...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Man City 'set to unveil statues for club legends Vincent Kompany and David Silva outside the Etihad Stadium' ahead of their clash against Arsenal... with a sculpture honouring Sergio Aguero already on the way

Manchester City are reportedly set to unveil statues for club legends Vincent Kompany and David Silva at their ground ahead of their clash with Arsenal, with one for Sergio Aguero in the pipeline. Defending domestic champions City host the Gunners at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League early kick-off...
Premier LeagueESPN

Transfer deadline looms with Coutinho, Icardi, Bellerin, Bernardo Silva among players who need a move

The transfer window deadline in Europe has is just under two weeks away and clubs are busy putting the finishing touches to their squads for the new season. However, while there have been some big-money moves already (Man City dropping £100m to land Jack Grealish, Chelsea spending £97.5m to sign Romelu Lukaku and Man United parting with £73m for Jadon Sancho), even in the face of the financial issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the elite clubs are still struggling to move on players to balance the books.
Premier LeaguePosted by
ClutchPoints

Man City given chance to sign Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo shut down any speculation that he would leave Turin before the Aug. 31 transfer deadline. But after being used as a substitute in the club’s season opener against Udinese, Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has met with the Italian giants and is reportedly offering Man City the opportunity to sign Cristiano in the coming days, per Fabrizio Romano.
Premier LeagueInternational Business Times

Ronaldo Misses Juve Training As Man City Rumours Rumble

Cristiano Ronaldo will not train with Juventus on Friday, the Serie A giants confirmed to AFP, as rumours of an imminent move to Manchester City gather pace. Widespread media reports said that Ronaldo left Juve's Continassa training centre before the start of Friday's session. Sky Sport Italia reported that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner arrived in the morning to say goodbye to his teammates before leaving at around 10:45 am local time (0845 GMT).

Comments / 0

Community Policy