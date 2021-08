Patrick Vieira has backed Conor Gallagher to score more goals for Crystal Palace after his brace earned the Eagles a point at West Ham Palace twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 Premier League draw at the London Stadium with Gallagher scoring the first goals of Vieira’s tenure.Pablo Fornals and Michail Antonio had put West Ham ahead on two occasions as their 100 per cent start to the campaign ended due to Gallagher’s strikes.Vieira, who has admitted the club are keen to add a striker to their ranks before Tuesday’s transfer deadline, at least has faith that the England...