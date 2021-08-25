Cancel
Cass Lake, MN

County Board meets in Cass Lake

By Chris Haugene Staff writer chaugene@pilotindependent.com
The Pilot-Independent
 4 days ago

The County Board met in Cass Lake Aug. 17 where they discussed a land acquisition, personell issues and the Enbridge Energy assesment settlement. Walker Area Fisheries Supervisor Doug Schultz presented a land acquisition of undeveloped shoreline consisting of critical muskellunge spawning and nursery habitat. The land includes riparian and submerged vegetation including wild rice and old-growth forest. The land will be designated as restricted use where hunting and trapping are prohibited because of the proximity of occupied year-round homes. The land totals approximately 5.25 acres and 1,300 feet of undeveloped shoreline on Miller’s Bay on Leech Lake.

