County Board meets in Cass Lake
The County Board met in Cass Lake Aug. 17 where they discussed a land acquisition, personell issues and the Enbridge Energy assesment settlement. Walker Area Fisheries Supervisor Doug Schultz presented a land acquisition of undeveloped shoreline consisting of critical muskellunge spawning and nursery habitat. The land includes riparian and submerged vegetation including wild rice and old-growth forest. The land will be designated as restricted use where hunting and trapping are prohibited because of the proximity of occupied year-round homes. The land totals approximately 5.25 acres and 1,300 feet of undeveloped shoreline on Miller's Bay on Leech Lake.
