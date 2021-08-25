Complete with spacious cabins, a massive viewing gallery, and an onboard chef – Here is what it would be like to explore the North Pole on a luxury airship.
Why get entangled in a space race when our planet still offers some unexplored destinations waiting to reveal itself to you? Space is still a far-fetched dream for many, but the North Pole is open, and the cherry on the cake is a luxury airship by UK-based Company Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV). The Airlander, a modern reinterpretation of the airship, caught the attention of Carl-Oscar Lawaczeck, a Swedish commercial pilot who desired to revive the exciting days of airship exploration, albeit with all 21st-century comforts and technology. As a result, OceanSky Cruises has taken the course to take you on luxury air cruises on modern airships, all the way to the North Pole and back.luxurylaunches.com
