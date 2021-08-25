Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Complete with spacious cabins, a massive viewing gallery, and an onboard chef – Here is what it would be like to explore the North Pole on a luxury airship.

By Neha Tandon Sharma
luxurylaunches.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy get entangled in a space race when our planet still offers some unexplored destinations waiting to reveal itself to you? Space is still a far-fetched dream for many, but the North Pole is open, and the cherry on the cake is a luxury airship by UK-based Company Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV). The Airlander, a modern reinterpretation of the airship, caught the attention of Carl-Oscar Lawaczeck, a Swedish commercial pilot who desired to revive the exciting days of airship exploration, albeit with all 21st-century comforts and technology. As a result, OceanSky Cruises has taken the course to take you on luxury air cruises on modern airships, all the way to the North Pole and back.

luxurylaunches.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Airlander#Swedish#Oceansky Cruises#Hav#Airships#Red Bull#Unesco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
Robb Report

This Sleek Electric Foiling Yacht Concept Soars Above the Water Like a Flying Boat

Forget flying cars. Centrostiledesign wants the world to get aboard flying boats. The Italian studio, which is helmed by noted yacht designer Davide Cipriani, has just unveiled a futuristic foiling yacht concept with the soul of a Formula 1 race car and the agility of a jet. The aptly named Future-E points toward the future of yachting in which sustainability is a central tenet. Forged from recycled carbon fiber, the lightweight foiling yacht has a sleek hull inspired by a supercar and the wings of a state-of-the-art aircraft that allow it to literally fly across the ocean. Billed as a “zero-impact boat,” Future-E...
TravelKEYT

Travel to the North Pole on board a luxury airship

It’s May 11, 1926, and a giant airship, the Norge (meaning Norway), has just been unhooked from its mast at one of the world’s most remote settlements, Ny-Ålesund, in the Svalbard archipelago. This cluster of rocky, barren islands, closer to the North Pole than to the Norwegian mainland, is the...
Travelluxurylaunches.com

For $80,000, the ‘No Time to Die’ travel experience lets you live like James Bond. Right from chasing cars to boat rides and secret missions, this experience will truly stir and shake things up.

What would you give to live like 007 James Bond? Thousands have fantasized about living life like the peerless spy, notorious womanizer, and masculine icon. Dreams do come true, sometimes for a cost; For nearly $80,000, you can live out the best 21 days of your life across a four-country, seven-cities vacation you’ll never forget. Over the course of 21 days, guests will be enthralled by private jet travel. The opulent experience will begin at 5-star safe houses and followed by rides in luxury supercars. How could guests be served anything other than the most delectable meals skillfully prepared by Michelin star chefs?
Trafficluxurylaunches.com

Complete with Private sleeping pods, power reclining seats, folding table, and more – This is Japan’s ultra-luxurious overnight bus and it is as comfortable as the business class cabin of an aircraft

Wait, what? Is that a sleeping pod in a bus? We truly haven’t seen anything like this before and are almost certain neither have you. Luxurious seating arrangements are commonplace in airlines, but the same cannot be said about road travel and even lesser when it comes to buses. However, Tokyo-based overnight bus operator Willer Express is changing that notion by pumping your bus rides with oodles of comfort as you travel in comfort from Tokyo to Kyoto. The ultra-classy overnight bus sleeping pod ensures smooth travels and that you sleep like a log:
LifestyleWLNS

A new see-through floor observation deck opens up to tourists

SAN PAULO, BRAZIL (CBS) – One of the biggest cities in the world now has a birds-eye view for tourists to visit and take in the sights. Sao Paulo, Brazil’s tallest building now features a glass floor on its 42nd story and it’s putting people’s fear of heights to the test.
LifestyleTime Out Global

Thought your lido was cool? Take a look at this harbour pool in Norway

From London’s lido craze to New York’s spectacular floating pool, open-air swimming seems to be having a bit of a moment in 2021. Sure, it’s probably been helped along by the pandemic, but now that we’re all cottoning on to the pleasures of splashing about outside, we reckon this trend is here to stay.
Yogamymodernmet.com

Be the First To Stay In an Luxurious Glass-Walled Tent Near the Grand Canyon

If visiting the Grand Canyon is not on your travel bucket list yet, this latest project might change your mind. Nomad’s Pad is a development of contemporary glass pyramids on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Now that Nomad’s Pad has reached its fundraising goal through an Indiegogo campaign, 10 of these 400 square-foot units will be built across the 20-acre property.
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

Never Wear This One Thing on a Plane, Flight Attendant Warns

Deciding what to wear on the airplane is a decision you'll have to live with for hours. Finding the sweet spot between being comfortable but not looking like you're wearing pajamas when you check in to your hotel can be a challenge. There's also the additional conundrum of finding a way to dress appropriately for the weather at the location you're taking off from, while also being dressed comfortably for the temperature at the place you're flying into. But if you've got one last summer vacation coming up, there's one thing you should absolutely not wear. A flight attendant recently urged passengers to avoid wearing one particular article of clothing on a plane. Read on to find out what it is.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Watch This C-17 Engage Its Thrust Reverses In Mid-Air To Make An Extremely Rapid Descent

The reverse idle tactical descent is a pretty incredible way to lose altitude, and quickly. The ever-impressive C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft has recently been the focus of The War Zone’s attention when it comes to getting off the ground, in the form of an eye-catching short-field tactical departure. Now, thanks to the U.K. Royal Air Force (RAF), we’ve got the chance to see another of the big airlifter’s unique attributes — the ability to deploy the thrust reversers on its engines in-flight to provide a quick descent from its cruising altitude perch.
MuseumsPosted by
Popular Science

This cutting-edge drone is headed out to pasture at an Air Force museum

After just a handful of flights, the first of the Air Force’s Valkyrie drones is off to its own dignified afterlife, on display at the National Museum of the US Air Force. Having made just a few test flights, the XQ-58A Valkyrie Tail #1 is now a historical curio. The uncrewed Valkyrie drones as they exist in Air Force experiments are intended to be autonomous escorts for much more expensive, inhabited fighter jets. With its few flights and fast retirement, Tail #1 is demonstrating another key part of the Valkyrie’s mission: it’s designed to be expendable.
Aerospace & Defensesuasnews.com

Dufour Aerospace publishes first specifications of Aero3, its tilt-wing eVTOL flagship aircraft

Dufour Aerospace published specification details on the Aero3, its flagship product. The Aero3 is a VTOL tilt-wing aircraft that will combine exceptional space, load and range for various transportation missions including most of today’s helicopter applications. This piloted, multi-purpose hybrid aircraft is a successor to the unmanned demonstrator aircraft test flown by Dufour Aerospace since 2020.
Museumstheaviationgeekclub.com

Impressive video shows USAF Museum XB-70 Valkyrie Mach 3 bomber being pushed outside for gallery redesign last October

On Oct. 6, 2020 the North American XB-70 Valkyrie was pushed outside for a day as part of a gallery redesign in the museum’s fourth building. Brought to my attention by Giuseppe Volpicelli, a reader of The Aviation Geek Club, the impressive video in this post was taken on Oct. 6, 2020 and features the North American XB-70 Valkyrie Mach 3 bomber belonging to the National Museum of the US Air Force being pushed outside for a day as part of a gallery redesign in the museum’s fourth building.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Watch Jetpack Daredevils Fly Alongside the World’s Largest Passenger Airliner

Remember the "Jetpack Man"? The infamous figure has been visiting the Los Angeles International Airport for some time now, and one year after the first encounter and multiple sightings by pilots, the mystery has deepened, with no definitive answer yet provided. However, as mind-boggling as that is, it actually isn't the first time we've seen a jetpack and an airplane sharing the skies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy