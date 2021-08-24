In North Barrington, a house so nice they built it twice

At the modern home in North Barrington they bought in 1958, Anne and Earl Johnson raised three children and many bushels of organic produce. They even raised the house in a sense, rebuilding it after a devastating 1967 tornado. While living in a trailer on the site with their kids, the Johnsons called the original builder, Don Tosi, back to the site to put back the wood and stone walls, the tall living room windows, and the distinctive upward flare of the roof as he had designed and built them in 1949 for a previous owner.