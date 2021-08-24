Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Barrington, IL

In North Barrington, a house so nice they built it twice

By Dennis Rodkin
Posted by 
Crain's Chicago Business
Crain's Chicago Business
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the modern home in North Barrington they bought in 1958, Anne and Earl Johnson raised three children and many bushels of organic produce. They even raised the house in a sense, rebuilding it after a devastating 1967 tornado. While living in a trailer on the site with their kids, the Johnsons called the original builder, Don Tosi, back to the site to put back the wood and stone walls, the tall living room windows, and the distinctive upward flare of the roof as he had designed and built them in 1949 for a previous owner.

www.chicagobusiness.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Crain's Chicago Business

Crain's Chicago Business

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

The news you need to succeed in Chicago. We cover startups, real estate, politics, dining and lots in between.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Barrington, IL
Barrington, IL
Real Estate
City
Lake Zurich, IL
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
City
Barrington, IL
City
Belvidere, IL
City
Madison, IL
Barrington, IL
Business
State
Illinois State
City
Oak Lawn, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
City
Naperville, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lloyd Wright
Person
Bruce Goff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Chicago Area#Loop#Baird Warner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

Chicago sees a home sales stampede

Contrary to popular storylines about people abandoning big cities, the homebuying stampede of 2021 has been stronger inside than outside the Chicago city limits, data show. In July home sales were up considerably more in the city (17.2 percent) than in the larger metro area (2.2 percent), according to a report released this morning by trade group Illinois Realtors.
Wheeling, ILPosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

George Kokkonas and Austin Bol, 33 Realty

33 Realty is pleased to announce George Kokkonas, Broker and Austin Bol, Junior Broker have joined the Investment Brokerage team. Kokkonas will focus on buy side representation and acquisitions in the Chicago MSA. He recently brokered a 54M 400-unit apartment complex in Wheeling and has closed over 150M in career transactions.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

Christine L. Cottle

Christine L. Cottle was promoted to senior vice president and territory sales director for PNC Retail Banking. Based in Chicago, she will support sales and service teams for PNC’s consumer and small business clients in the Midwest region. Cottle brings over 25 years of experience to her new role, including retail, consumer lending, business banking and credit analysis. Most recently, she served as sales and client experience manager for PNC Retail Banking in Chicagoland and Wisconsin.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

Big winners emerge after final weed lottery

Illinois picked the winners of the remaining 75 retail marijuana licenses in a lottery that produced some surprises. It was the last of three lotteries held to distribute 185 licenses to sell recreational marijuana in the Illinois recreational market. One hundred thirty-five applicants for applicants that had perfect scores competed for 75 licenses.
Batavia, ILPosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

Aldi is on a major hiring spree

Aldi is embarking on a hiring spree, with plans to add more than 1,800 new store and warehouse employees in the Chicago area by February. The grocery company expects to hire more than 20,000 people nationwide in that timeframe. Aldi, whose U.S. headquarters is in Batavia, said in a news release that the workers will help support its continued growth and prepare for the holiday season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy