Namrata Chansarkar, Pacific College-SD Alum, Interviewed by SDVoyager

SDVoyager, which features entrepreneurs, artists, and freelancers local to San Diego, recently interviewed Dr. Namrata Chansarkar, DACM, about how she got her start in the field of acupuncture. Chansarkar graduated from Pacific College’s San Diego campus with her master’s and doctorate in acupuncture and went on to found the Matru Sparsh Acupuncture Health and Wellness Clinic, which offers acupuncture, cupping, gua sha, herbal consultation, nutritional consultation, and lifestyle recommendations in Encinitas, CA, in northern San Diego county.