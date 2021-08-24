Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Namrata Chansarkar, Pacific College-SD Alum, Interviewed by SDVoyager

pacificcollege.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSDVoyager, which features entrepreneurs, artists, and freelancers local to San Diego, recently interviewed Dr. Namrata Chansarkar, DACM, about how she got her start in the field of acupuncture. Chansarkar graduated from Pacific College’s San Diego campus with her master’s and doctorate in acupuncture and went on to found the Matru Sparsh Acupuncture Health and Wellness Clinic, which offers acupuncture, cupping, gua sha, herbal consultation, nutritional consultation, and lifestyle recommendations in Encinitas, CA, in northern San Diego county.

www.pacificcollege.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internship#Freelancers#Herbal#Pacific College Sd Alum#Sdvoyager#Dacm#Pacific College#The Matru Sparsh Clinic#Ucsd#Rimac Clinic#Indian
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Encinitas, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
NBC News

Army general was the last soldier to leave Afghanistan

Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the Army's 82nd Airborne Division, was the last soldier to leave Afghanistan, officials said Monday. U.S. Central Command released a picture of Donahue preparing to board the final military C-17 cargo plane to leave Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie,...
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.

Comments / 0

Community Policy