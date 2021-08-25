Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

EXCLUSIVE: Express CEO Tim Baxter Talks $10M Profit in Most Recent Quarter

By Kellie Ell
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uq1Q9_0bcGkLmT00

Click here to read the full article.

Express Inc. is making a comeback.

The men’s and women’s apparel and accessories retailer revealed quarterly earnings Wednesday before the market opened, improving on top and bottom lines thanks to strength across all channels. The outcome includes updated guidance for the back half of the year.

More from WWD

“Our results in the second quarter really clearly reflect the power of our strategy and that our transformation is really taking hold,” Tim Baxter, chief executive officer of Express , told WWD in an exclusive interview. “For the period following the Fourth of July, we delivered an 11 percent comp growth, compared with 2019, and that trend has continued into the third quarter. These are great indicators that the product strategy is working, consumer response has been incredible and our marketing strategies that support the product strategies are working.”

Last quarter’s results, for the three-month period ending July 31, included total revenues of nearly $458 million, up from roughly $246 million a year earlier. Comparable retail sales, which include Express stores and the Express e-commerce business, increased 48 percent during the quarter, while comparable sales in the outlet channel grew 30 percent, compared with 2020’s second quarter.

The company logged $10.6 million in profits as a result, compared with losses of nearly $108 million the same time last year, and now expects net sales in the back half of the year above 2019 levels on a comparable basis.

Baxter said the company’s progress was broad-based, across all channels and product categories, including denim , women’s body contour, everyday basics and men’s polos and graphic T-shirts.

“The versatile parts of our assortment is what is driving these increases,” he said. “We drove a 21 percent comp in denim , versus 2019 in the second quarter. So, we are winning in denim and will continue to drive denim.”

The CEO added that even wear-to-work and occasion-based categories are beginning to see improvements, as more consumers return to the office or resume social occasions. Categories such as men’s suits and dress skirts, as well as women’s dresses , were down 36 percent in the first quarter and 12 percent in the second quarter, compared with 2019 levels, but began to track closer to flat after the Fourth of July.

“I expect the occasion-based categories are going to continue to gain momentum as we move throughout the back half of the year,” Baxter said. “Our data tells us there are a significant number of people throughout the United States going back to work post-Labor Day, in a more normal setting. Even if it’s not full-time. I do think, too, that when people go out, for occasions, there will be a tendency to get even more dressed up, at least in the short term. It’s a very celebratory attitude.”

Meanwhile, consumers continue to take a hybrid approach to shopping.

Demand in e-commerce increased 28 percent, compared with 2020, and 20 percent compared with 2019, even with some consumers returning to in-person shopping. Baxter said the results will help Express reach its previously stated goal of $1 billion in annual e-commerce revenues by 2024. Although he would not divulge the company’s current annual e-commerce revenues, Baxter did say: “We are well on our way to reaching $1 billion.”

Express also upgraded its mobile app during the most recent quarter and now has more than 2 million active users and is growing rapidly.

“In the second quarter, our demand on our app was up 70 percent with traffic up 30 percent,” Baxter said. “These are our most valuable customers. App customers actually make four more visits annually and spend over $200 more annually than customers who only shop in one of our other channels.”

At the same time, more shoppers are beginning to feel comfortable entering physical stores, as illustrated in a 7 percent comp increase in the Express outlet channel during the quarter and a return to comp growth in retail stores in July.

Express has more than 550 brick-and-mortar units, or 350 retail stores, approximately 200 Express Factory outlets and five Express Edit locations. In 2020, Express said it would close 100 underperforming Express stores, of which Baxter said about 93 have since shut down. (The remaining will close when leases expire.)

Since then, Baxter said the focus has shifted from fleet rationalization mode to fleet optimization mode, or making existing stores smaller and therefore more productive, as well as expanding to off-mall locations.

“We have a very mall-based fleet right now and it’s important for us to be where customers are,” Baxter said. “Convenience is incredibly important.”

In addition, he said there’s opportunity to add more Express Edit stores, or stores with a smaller footprint (4,500 square feet or less) in highly trafficked street locations. The benefits include greater customer acquisition (about 49 percent of the customers in Express Edit are new to Express), as well as a return of lapsed shoppers to the brand.

Baxter told analysts on Wednesday morning’s conference call that the number of Express Edit stores will likely increase to around 10 by the end of the year.

Express is also testing out style editors through its Community Commerce Program, which will allow a select group of people to curate a digital Express storefront, complete with exclusive capsules, in addition to the entire assortment, which links to their personal social media accounts. Style editors will earn commission through sales.

“We launched the program in its pilot phase in Texas a few weeks ago and we plan to roll the program out nationwide sometime this fall,” Baxter said. “The potential is limitless. I believe ultimately that we could have more Express style editors than we have associates.”

In addition, the retailer will continue to invest in marketing and customer acquisition, funded by reduced promotions, Baxter said. The company also has paid influencer partnerships with actress Emma Roberts, actress and singer Liz Gillies and NFL player Juwan Johnson, among others.

But Wall Street wasn’t satisfied with the results. Despite a surge in the stock pre-market, shares of Express closed down 11.57 percent Wednesday to $6.42 a piece.

Some headwinds include cost pressures throughout the supply chain. But Baxter said, “We have been effectively managing those challenges for the past year and a half. They have continued and I suspect will continue through the entire back half of the year.

“That cost pressure is included in the updated outlook,” he added.

The company ended the quarter with $33.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $109 million in long-term debt.

Shares of Express are up 494 percent, year-over-year.

Comments / 0

WWD

WWD

8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chiara Ferragni
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Express Inc#Hill House Home#Convenience
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
BusinessFOXBusiness

Baxter is in advanced talks to buy Hill-Rom for about $10B

Baxter International Inc. BAX 0.27% is in advanced talks to buy medical-equipment maker Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. HRC 0.96% for around $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. A deal that values Hill-Rom at around $150 a share could be reached by midweek assuming the talks don’t fall apart,...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Front Office Sports

Hibbett Earnings Add To Sports Retailer Boom

Hibbett raised its forecast for the rest of the year on Friday following its second-quarter earnings report. The athletic fashion retailer recorded $419.3 million in net sales, a 66.1% increase from 2019 but a 5.1% decrease from last year. Hibbett blew past Wall Street’s estimates of $320.89 million. President and...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Investors Cheer Gap Q2 Earnings Beat, Raised FY21 Outlook

Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 28.6% year-on-year and 5% from Q2 FY19, to $4.21 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $4.12 billion. Due to the impact of COVID-related store closures last year, financial comparisons for Q2 were made primarily against 2019. Comparable sales were up...
Financial Reportssgbonline.com

Hibbett Boosts Guidance As Q2 Far Exceeds Analyst Estimates

Hibbett Inc. raised its outlook for the year after reporting second-quarter results that came in well above Wall Street targets. Same-store sales declined 6.4 percent year over year but represented a surge of 72.8 percent compared to the second quarter of 2019. For the six months, the comp sales increase...
Financial Reportsbakingbusiness.com

Hain Celestial returns to profit in fiscal 2021

LAKE SUCCESS, NY. — Pleased with what he called a “good” year and a “solid” fourth quarter, Mark L. Schiller, president and chief executive officer of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Lake Success, said the company is poised for a year of accelerating growth. Mr. Schiller commented on the company’s...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Shoe Carnival reports record profit and sales

Shoe Carnival Inc. shares rose 1.2% in Wednesday premarket trading after the retailer reported second-quarter earnings and sales that beat consensus and gave an upbeat outlook. Record net income totaled $44.2 million, or $1.54 per share, up from $10.0 million, or 35 cents per share, last year. Sales were $332.2 million, also a record, up from $300.8 million last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 81 cents and sales of $303.0 million. "This momentum has continued through the first three weeks of August, with comparable store sales increasing 23 percent and product margins increasing nearly 11 percentage...
Financial ReportsStreet.Com

Express Stock Climbs as Retailer Swings to a Surprise Profit

Shares of Express (EXPR) - Get Report rose after the apparel retailer reported a surprise second-quarter profit. Shares of Express at last check were 5% higher at $7.62. For the quarter ended July 31 the Columbus, Ohio, company swung to net income of $10.6 million, or 15 cents a share, from a loss of $107.8 million, or $1.67 a share, in the year-earlier period.
RetailPosted by
WWD

Guess Inc. Logs $63 Million Quarterly Profit

Click here to read the full article. Guess Inc. continues to make gains. But Wall Street keeps asking for more.  The apparel, accessories and footwear retailer revealed earnings Wednesday after the market closed, improving on top and bottom lines compared with the same time last year. But an outlook predicting more downward trends to come — and quarterly revenues below pre-pandemic levels — caused company shares to nosedive more than 6 percent in after-hours trading. More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Photos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionEmerging Chinese Fashion Influencers to Know in 2021 [Photo] Still, Carlos Alberini, chief executive officer, said...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Express Inc Stock Gains After Q2 Earnings Beat

Express Inc (NYSE: EXPR) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 86% year-on-year, to $457.6 million, beating the analyst consensus of $447.91 million. Consolidated comparable sales increased 42% versus last year and increased 3% compared to Q2 FY19. Comparable retail sales, including Express stores and eCommerce, rose 48%, and comparable outlet...
BusinessPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Express Now a ‘Much More Powerful’ Denim Player, CEO Says

Express reported its “best denim performance in recent history,” though the specialty retailer is looking at $15 million in extra Q4 costs to mitigate the supply-chain bottlenecks that have already forced it to air freight shipments from Bangladesh, Indonesia and Vietnam. In a Nutshell: CEO Tim Baxter told Wall Street analysts that Express has sufficient inventory to sustain the second quarter’s double-digit comp sales gain, and is “bringing product in early,” should demand continue into the back half. The retailer “placed orders in late spring for the fall season for October-November deliveries and so those are coming in early,” he added, noting...
Financial Reportsinvezz.com

Nordstrom shares fall 8.0% despite market-beating Q2 results

Nordstrom Inc beats Wall Street estimates in the fiscal second quarter. The retailer raised its full-year guidance for revenue growth to over 35%. Shares of the company fell 8.0% in after-hours trading on Tuesday. Nordstrom Inc (NYSE: JWN) reported market-beating results for its fiscal second quarter on Tuesday and raised...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Urban Outfitters Reports Record Second-Quarter Sales, Profits

Shares of apparel company Urban Outfitters (URBN) - Get Report fell after the company reported second quarter results ahead of analyst estimates. The Philadelphia company reported second-quarter revenue of $1.16 billion with earnings of $1.28 per share. Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.09 billion with earnings of 78 cents per share.
Financial Reportschainstoreage.com

Express swings to profit; on track to hit $1 billion in e-commerce by 2024

Express reported a strong second quarter and updated its guidance for the rest of the year as it continues to make progress on its turnaround. The fashion apparel retailer reported income of $10.6 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the quarter ended July 31, compared to a net loss of $107.8 million, or a loss of $1.67 per diluted share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.02 compared to an adjusted net loss of $1.48.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Hain Celestial (HAIN) Q4 Earnings in Focus: Things to Note

HAIN - Free Report) is likely to see a decline in its top line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on Aug 26, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $462.3 million, indicating a drop of 9.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. For fiscal 2021, the consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1,980 million, indicating a decrease of 3.5% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Nordstrom Swings to Profit as Revenue Doubles

Nordstrom (JWN) - Get Report, the Seattle luxury retailer, reported that it swung to a fiscal-second-quarter profit from a year-earlier loss as revenue doubled. For the quarter ended July 31, net income was 49 cents a share compared with a loss of $1.62 a share in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue...
Financial Reportswibqam.com

Royal Bank of Canada beats quarterly profit expectations

TORONTO (Reuters) – Royal Bank of Canada beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, after it released reserves set aside to cover credit losses and as the lender saw strong growth across its banking, wealth management and capital markets units. Canada’s largest lender by market value reported overall net...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Shoe Carnival: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) rose 1.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share were up 116.90% over the past year to $1.54, which beat the estimate of $0.71. Revenue of $332,230,000 up by 10.45% year over year, which beat the estimate of $293,560,000. Looking...
Financial ReportsPosted by
WWD

Nordstrom Reports Q2 Improvements, Raises Outlook Amid Headwinds

Click here to read the full article. Nordstrom Inc., citing continued improving trends across categories and geographies as well as headwinds in the supply chain and rising costs, reported net earnings of $80 million, or 49 cents a diluted share for the second quarter, compared to a loss of $255 million, or $1.62 a share, in the year-ago period. Based on top- and bottom-line improvements in the last two quarters, the Seattle-based retailer upped its forecasts for the year. Revenue growth is seen at 35 percent, versus 25 percent previously forecast. EBIT margin is seen at 3 to 3.5 percent of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy