Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

How Tall Is Serena Williams?

By Julie Rhoads
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Throughout the years, the height of a tennis player has become more important. It allows an athlete to produce faster serves and achieve better angles during the matches. But with regard to tennis great Serena Williams, does height even matter? She’s well known for her dominance on the court whether from a powerful serve or a crushing backhand, but just how much does one’s body type matter to find success? And how tall is Williams exactly?

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Sportscasting

Sportscasting

167K+
Followers
20K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Alexis Ohanian
Person
Roger Federer
Person
Maria Sharapova
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Ball#Tennis Hq#Nos#Tennis Abstract#Romanian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Tennisfanbuzz.com

Serena Williams’ Daughter Already Looks Like a Future Tennis Star

Serena and Venus Williams have dominated the international tennis scene for the past two decades. The Williams reign may not end anytime soon. Serena Jameka Williams is a living, breathing tennis court god. Her powerful serves, unbelievable aces and racket skills have won her 23 singles Grand Slam titles. And that’s not even counting her doubles titles.
Designers & CollectionsByrdie

Nike's New Collab with Serena Williams Is an Homage to '90s Streetwear

Nike and Serena Williams are releasing their first collaboration designed by the 2020 cohort of the Serena Williams Design Crew (SWDC) apprenticeship. Beginning in 2019 as a partnership between Nike and Williams, the design program aims to “promote diversity in design and establish a new generation of design talent at Nike and beyond.” The first cohort of design talent designed the inaugural collection during their six-month program at the sportswear giant.
TennisPosted by
Amomama

Serena Williams Grabs Attention with Her Huge Afro & Stunning Glow while Wearing Cleavage-Baring Pink Outfit

Serena Williams showed off her big, natural hair in a stunning photo, leaving her fans in awe. Scroll down to see what fans thought of the tennis superstar's look. Tennis player Serena Williams is widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes in the world. The 23-time Grand Slam champion's incredible strength and grace on the court leaves many fans speechless.
TennisNew York Post

ESPN analysts doubt Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka’s chances at US Open

When the U.S. Open begins Monday, eyes will be on two players: Serena Williams, to see if she can break through nearly four years after her daughter’s birth, and Naomi Osaka, to see if she can win in her current form and headspace. The experts weren’t confident of either. Stars-turned...
TennisESPN

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open, citing hamstring recovery

Serena Williams added herself to the list of big-name withdrawals from the US Open on Wednesday, pulling out of the year's last Grand Slam tournament because of a torn hamstring. Williams hasn't competed since injuring her right leg in the first set of her first-round match at Wimbledon in late...
Apparelchatsports.com

Serena Williams launches inaugural Design Crew Nike collection

Nineties mixed with the present, mixed with the future. That is how the inaugural Serena Williams Design Crew collection is best described. In 2019, the tennis star and her apparel sponsor partnered to establish the SWDC apprenticeship with the goal of helping designers from underrepresented backgrounds to launch their careers while at the same time infusing diversity into designs. Ten apprentices from New York were involved in this newly-launched collection spanning clothes, shoes and accessories inspired by Serena.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Patrick Mouratoglou and the doubts about Serena Williams' future

In the last few hours, through a video post on her social accounts, the American champion Serena Williams announced her forfeit from the US Open. This choice did not particularly surprise fans given her recent injuries but it has created several rumors about the possibility that the tennis player could soon announce her retirement.
TennisInternational Business Times

Osaka Defends US Open Crown With Barty Leading Top Rivals

Defending champion Naomi Osaka seeks her third US Open title in four tries as the year's final Grand Slam begins Monday with top-ranked Wimbledon winner Ashleigh Barty leading a host of rivals. What's uncertain is whether New York will see Osaka rediscover the dominant form that saw her win the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy