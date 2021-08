The Olympic Stadium in Tokyo will play host to more moments of sporting drama when the Paralympic Games begin on 25 August following the opening ceremony. The para athletics events will be held at the Olympic Stadium from 27 August with a packed schedule of heats and finals across both track and field events through until the final day of the Games on 3 September. Like all sports at the Paralympics, para athletics uses classification to place athletes into categories based on the impact of their impairment. The codes used to display the classification are made up by a prefix...