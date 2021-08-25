Joplin School Board lowers tax levy rate

McKinney, TX - At their August meeting Tuesday night, the McKinney ISD Board of Trustees approved a 9.8 cent property tax rate decrease for 2021–2022. The drop in the tax rate is the result of MISD’s use of federal ESSER III grant funding that will be available from 2021–2022 through the 2023–2024 school year. The ESSER III funds will allow the district to forego access to the Voter Approved Tax Rate Election (VATRE) that passed overwhelmingly in May and provide a more significant overall tax decrease than that which the VATRE would have resulted in.