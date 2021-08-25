He's a keeper: Ingles, Gibson combine to shut out Ashland

Ninety minutes of back and forth soccer eventually concluded in a tied 0-0 opening matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks (0-0-1) and the visiting Drake Bulldogs (0-0-1). “We waited until the second half to start playing, so that was disappointing,” said Kansas soccer coach Mark Francis. “I think the takeaway from today is...being able to focus from the first whistle and be on point with what we want to do and what we’ve practiced.”