He's a keeper: Ingles, Gibson combine to shut out Ashland
ASHLAND — James Ingles took the field under less than ideal circumstances at Ashland's soccer complex on Tuesday night. Boyd County's backup goalkeeper entered the fray of Lions-Tomcats in the first half of a 1-0 game. He replaced starter Carter Gibson, who sustained a significant cut on his head and was taken to the hospital. And Ingles had been on the business end of a similar collision last year in junior varsity play, which resulted in a concussion, Boyd County coach Logan Price said.
