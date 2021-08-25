Brandon Belt leads Giants to rout over slumping Mets
Brandon Belt homered twice and finished with four hits and three RBIs Tuesday night, when four San Francisco Giants pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout in an 8-0 win over the host New York Mets in the opener of a three-game series. Sammy Long earned his second big league win by tossing 5 1/3 innings of three-hit ball for the Giants, who improved to 16-5 this month. San Francisco entered Tuesday with a 2 1/2-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.
