Brandon Belt leads Giants to rout over slumping Mets

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandon Belt homered twice and finished with four hits and three RBIs Tuesday night, when four San Francisco Giants pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout in an 8-0 win over the host New York Mets in the opener of a three-game series. Sammy Long earned his second big league win by tossing 5 1/3 innings of three-hit ball for the Giants, who improved to 16-5 this month. San Francisco entered Tuesday with a 2 1/2-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

