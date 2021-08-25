Apple CEO Tim Cook Donates $10M In iPhone Maker's Stock To Undisclosed Charity
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook has donated more than $10 million in the iPhone maker’s stock to an undisclosed charity. What Happened: Cook has donated a total of 70,000 shares in Apple on Friday, worth $10.4 million, based on Apple’s closing stock price of $146.70 from that day, according to a regulatory filing from Tuesday. Apple didn't provide further details on Cook's donation in the filing with the SEC.www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0