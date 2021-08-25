Cold front brings a little bit of relief from the heat Wednesday, slight chance for an evening storm

It won’t be a huge cool down but we do get a bit of a break from the 90+ degree heat today. Temps will cool and there may be some isolated storms in the evening. The day starts off with sunny skies and those will be with us through most of the day. The mid to late afternoon will bring a few clouds. Overall daytime conditions will be calm. Breezy winds look to arrive by late afternoon. High temperatures today will top out around 89 degrees, perhaps just barely avoiding giving us another 90 degree day.